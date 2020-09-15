U-M Football Practicing Safety And Caution For Inside Michigan TV Show

Every year right around this time, Michigan fans would be discussing how the new quarterback looked or who really shined on the football field during non-conference play. This year, normalcy is a thing of the past, and the "new normal" includes soaking in videos from MGoBlue TV to get a much-needed Michigan football fix.

In the most recent episode, Ed Kengerski chronicles how the 2020 Michigan football team is battling through unprecedented times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As has become the case with Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines are still in a bit of a "submarine" period where little info is distributed to the public. With a potential fall football season upcoming, Michigan is still in pre-season mode, so the video did not cover aspects like who has the lead between Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey at quarterback or who will fill in for the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Vincent Gray.

However, the video did provide insight into the day-to-day operations of the football team, and it showed what is different about the way the Wolverines are preparing for the 2020 season.

What we learned

- Players are undergoing temperature checks before each practice to ensure each athlete is within a safe range.

- Hand sanitizer dispensers have been set up across the athletic facilities so that Wolverines can hit them for a quick dose of cleanliness.

- Coaches are masking up for practice. Though masks can obstruct vocal clarity a little bit, Michigan coaches have a tendency to bring energy and intensity to the practice field, so the masks do not seem to inhibit instruction much at all.

- During film study, Michigan players are spaced out to allow for proper social distancing. The film rooms are all generally pretty spacious, so there is more than enough room for a position group or two to spread out while breaking down tape, which is something Michigan has done a lot of as of late.

- Team-wide huddles are even larger now because players are spreading out when receiving on-field instruction too. What this shows is that the Wolverines are taking every health and safety precaution seriously, which shows just how important the football season is to this group.

What the players had to say

Nick Eubanks: "I'm just trying to get better at this point. There always is something to improve, and bring younger guys with me has always been a thing for me because I was in their place. That's the thing I'm working on right now."

Kwity Paye: "If they decide to end up turning things around, we'll still be ready because we've been working the whole time. I haven't changed my mind set in any way as to how hard I should continue to work. I've just been working."

How Paye measures success right now: "Film, I would say, because I've been really trying to try new moves on the D-Line, so any time I try a new move I'll go and see on film if it looks the way I want it to look. If not, I'll keep working on it and keep progressing in that aspect.

Carlo Kemp: "There are so many ways we can get better individually right now and as a team. We are working out, getting stronger, getting our numbers up."

Paye on the upcoming Oct. 24 combine: "Having that date that Coach Harbaugh has for us, I feel like that's real good for the team, just for our mindset to have something to work towards."

Paye on the state of the team: "We are ready this Saturday. This Saturday, I think we'll be ready just because we haven't taken our foot off the pedal."

Kemp providing a bit of solace on the season: "Just being able to go out there and kind of get that last shot with everybody you've bee working with and sacrificing with and still have some of those goals and accomplishments that you want to achieve as a team together. I'm just looking to have some fun and make every moment, every game special. I get more time. We've been given some more time. The season is canceled, it's postponed. Something will come of it, but I've been able to have more time with a bunch of my guys, which I treasure and I'm very thankful for."

Overall, it is clear that Michigan is trying to keep a positive mindset while their fate is still up in the air. The Wolverines are practicing the right way in order to not spread the virus any further, and that is backed up by the generally low testing numbers reported by the U-M athletic department.

Now, all that the Michigan squad needs to know is when to lace up their cleats for some Saturday football.

What are your thoughts on how Michigan has handled the COVID-19 pandemic? What would your mindset be during these uncertain times? Let us know!