Jim Harbaugh's Letter To The College Football Community Is Very Pro-Student Athlete
Brandon Brown
Yesterday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh sent out a letter to the college football world and outlets across the country were talking about it. It consisted of several very pro-student athlete rule changes and proposals. Some of them are already on the table and being discussed, and others were completely original.
Kaitlin O'Toole of Sports Illustrated asked me a few questions about it and like everyone else, I couldn't find anything negative about it.