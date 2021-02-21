REPORT: Harbaugh Adds Another Ravens Coach To His Staff

The Baltimore to Michigan connection remains alive and well. NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Michigan is set to hire Matt Weiss - former Baltimore Ravens running backs coach.

According to Rapoport, Harbaugh is bringing on Weiss as the new quarterbacks coach. Weiss joined the Ravens back in 2009 and steadily worked his way up the ranks over the years, serving as quarterbacks coach and running backs coach. Weiss was also part of Jim Harbaugh’s staff during his time at Stanford, working on the defensive side of the ball and assisting with special teams.

With the addition of Weiss, Harbaugh has now added six new assistant coaches to his staff during the off-season.

The news comes as Michigan is set to begin spring practices on Monday and still looking to replace recently departed linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. Jean-Mary decided to leave Ann Arbor after just one season as part of Harbaugh’s staff to join new head coach Josh Heupel at Tennessee.