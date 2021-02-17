FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Michigan Football To Begin Spring Practice Next Week

A team spokesman has confirmed that the Michigan Wolverines will begin spring practices early for the 2021 season.
A team spokesman has confirmed that the Wolverines will begin spring practice early this year, kicking off on Monday, Feb. 22.

Though spring practices for the football program usually begin in March, Jim Harbaugh and co. have decided to get a jump on practices after the Wolverines had their season cut short in 2020 due to COVID issues. The early practice sessions will also give Michigan’s new-look coaching staff the opportunity to work with players earlier than usual. With just four holdovers from the previous staff, Harbaugh added five new faces to his staff - most notably defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and running backs coach Mike Hart.

Michigan is looking to rebound from an awful 2020 season that included an historic blowout home loss to Wisconsin, an upset loss to Michigan State, an 0-3 home record and an overall record of just 2-4. It is also another crucial year for Harbaugh as he attempts to complete his restoration of the program. Entering his seventh year as head coach, Harbaugh is still seeking his first win against the Buckeyes and a Big Ten title.

The Wolverines will open the 2021 season in just 199 days when they welcome the Western Michigan Broncos to the Big House on Saturday, September 4th.

