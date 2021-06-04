Sports Illustrated home
Michigan Football Sights from Jam-packed Camp at Ferris State

The Michigan staff, several committed players and double-digit recruiting targets were all in action at Ferris State yesterday.
Jim Harbaugh and most of his staff were in Big Rapids yesterday at Ferris State University for the Sound Mind Sound Body sponsored Michigan Football Showcase. Harbaugh and his assistants schmoozed other assistants, high school coaches and dozens of prospects throughout the day while the prospects competed and battled each other in front of several high profile coaching staffs. 

At 12:35, Harbaugh spoke for a few minutes and then after that, it was a pretty big social event for the head coach and his guys. The energy and the vibe were very positive on a beautiful June day in Michigan as the Block M moved throughout the crowds.

