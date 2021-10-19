Another Wolverine Signs NIL Deal With Michigan-Based Company

As collegiate athletes all across the country look to capitalize on NIL opportunities, another Wolverine becomes the latest athlete at the University of Michigan to sign a deal.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – October 19, 2021 – The Apple Truck, which brings fresh, crisp Michigan apples on tour, has announced that it has signed University of Michigan freshman football player Peter Simmons III to represent its brand.

Simmons, a native son of Ann Arbor, has returned home to play for the Wolverines after moving to Florida as a child, where his father was the mayor of Bonita Springs. Simmons was highly recruited as an offensive lineman for Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers.

Trip Apley, a co-founder of The Apple Truck, believes his is the first fresh-produce company to sign a college athlete since the NCAA announced its rule that went into effect July 1 allowing college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.

“We are proud to partner with Peter Simmons III to promote our brand and our company’s mission of connecting people who love good food with Michigan farm-fresh apples. Because he was raised in Michigan and moved away from the state, Peter represents our target customers: those who understand the taste and quality difference of a freshly picked, crisp Michigan apple. Our team at The Apple Truck is excited to follow Peter’s college football career with the Wolverines and proud to have him representing our company,” Apley said.

“This is such an exciting time for college athletes, and I am honored to represent The Apple Truck during my college football career at Michigan. I think it is great that the NCAA now allows college athletes to be rewarded and compensated for our name and likeness. It is very exciting to have our hard work and dedication over the years recognized. As the fourth consecutive generation to attend the University of Michigan, and having my great grandfather being part of the team that dug the hole for ‘The Big House’ in the 1920s, this truly is a dream come true,” Simmons said.

The Apple Truck’s refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples is touring through the American South, offering the best of Michigan apples at 90 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. The tour commenced in Kentucky and ends in Florida in November.

To learn more about The Apple Truck and its tour stops, please visit theapple-truck.com.

About The Apple Truck

Our mission is to connect people who love good, fresh food with an outstanding product. We have developed solid partnerships with many of Michigan’s multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated apple orchards. Michigan farmers take great pride in their harvests and will only offer their best products to the Apple Truck. Our vision is to provide the “Michigan Apple” experience with all apple lovers throughout the South and beyond!