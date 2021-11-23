Ohio State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Press Conference, Significance of The Game

Michigan vs. Ohio State. Not much more needs to be said.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes are on a collision course with each other and the winner gets to represent the Big Ten East in the title game in Indianapolis and likely 25% of the College Football Playoff picture. Michigan is currently an 8.5-point underdog, which we discuss in this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast, but there's a decent handful of people that think this year is Michigan's year.

We also talk about how different Jim Harbaugh's potential 1-5 or 0-6 record against the Buckeyes would feel. One of those scenarios is going to play out this Saturday, and man is there a big swing between the two. We also discuss Donovan Edwards, Ohio State's game against Michigan State, U-M's offensive approach and more.