    • November 23, 2021
    Ohio State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Press Conference, Significance of The Game

    It's officially Ohio State week, which gives everyone plenty to talk about.
    Michigan vs. Ohio State. Not much more needs to be said.

    The Wolverines and Buckeyes are on a collision course with each other and the winner gets to represent the Big Ten East in the title game in Indianapolis and likely 25% of the College Football Playoff picture. Michigan is currently an 8.5-point underdog, which we discuss in this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast, but there's a decent handful of people that think this year is Michigan's year. 

    We also talk about how different Jim Harbaugh's potential 1-5 or 0-6 record against the Buckeyes would feel. One of those scenarios is going to play out this Saturday, and man is there a big swing between the two. We also discuss Donovan Edwards, Ohio State's game against Michigan State, U-M's offensive approach and more.

