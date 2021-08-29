CBS Sports Roasts Michigan Football

A team from Michigan defeated a team from Ohio on Sunday, leading many to take a poke at the Michigan Football program.

In a rematch between two teams with a familiar history, Michigan defeated Ohio to capture the 74th Little League World Series title on Sunday. For Michigan, the 5-2 victory over Ohio ended a 62 year title drought for the state of Michigan in the Little League World Series, with the last championship occurring in 1959.

Though it was an impressive win for Michigan, many fans used it as an opportunity poke fun at the Michigan football program and its struggles against that team down south.

While it's not surprising for fans of rival programs to trade shots, CBS Sports decided to get in on the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry with a brutal Instagram post.

Ouch.

Though it may be painful, dealing with the lack of success against Ohio State has essentially become a way of life for the Michigan football program.

The 2021 season will officially mark 10 years since Michigan's last win over Ohio State (2011), including the two worst losses in rivalry history (2018, 2019). The Wolverines are also currently in the midst of the rivalries longest losing streak since 1918, dating back to the very beginning of the rivalry when Ohio State went 0-13-2 from 1897-1918.

In an effort to restore the rivalry to its former glory, the Wolverines appear to have a renewed focus heading into the 2021 season - a focus that comes in the form a one simple question. Weeks prior to Big Ten Media Days, a photo from within the Michigan Football weight room began circulating social media. Though the weight room itself is certainly impressive, it was a large image on the wall that instead captured the attention of fans - an image that simply said, "what are you doing today to beat Ohio State?"

The message also captured the attention of the media, leading those representing Michigan at Big Ten Media Days to field countless questions about Ohio State and the rivalry.

“Well, I’m here before you, enthusiastic and excited as I ever am, always am, even more to have at it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio and our rival Michigan State,” Harbaugh said during his opening speech at Big Ten Media Days. “That’s what we want to do, and we’re going to do it or die trying.”

Senior captain Aidan Hutchinson echoed the sentiments of his head coach when it comes to the Buckeyes.

"I'm 0-2 against Ohio State and we didn't play them last year, so it's going to be two years when we play them in November," said Hutchinson from the podium in Indy. "We prepare for Ohio State every single day. In the weight room, in the walk-through's - every day we've got one thing on our mind and that's Ohio State, and what are we going to do to beat them."

Having faced the Buckeyes twice in his career, Hutchinson says there's one moment in particular that has fueled his off-season preparation for Ohio State and the 2021 season.

"When you're working out and you're grinding out that last rep, when you think you can't go anymore, all I think of is 2019 sitting on that bench, being down two touchdowns and not being able to do a damn thing about it," said Hutchinson. "That allows me to do two or three more reps, something that I think I wasn't even capable of. So having Ohio State there in the back of my mind every day is something that drives me."