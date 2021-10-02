Previewing Wisconsin, JJ vs. Cade Argument, Over/Unders In Camp Randall

Michigan is a two-point underdog vs. Wisconsin, which is essentially a toss up in the world of college football. If Michigan can get a win in Camp Randall, however, it would be the first time in five tries and the first time in more than 20 years, making it a very big deal. It would also be Jim Harbaugh's first win as an underdog. Forget about the Badgers being 1-2, a win over Paul Chryst's crew would be a huge deal for the maize and blue.

How does Michigan go into Madison and win though? Can Cade McNamara do it or should Jim Harbaugh seriously consider playing JJ McCarthy? Will Michigan be able to run the ball against Wisconsin's No. 1 rush defense? There are a lot of interesting storylines heading into the week five matchup and we do our best to discuss them all on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.