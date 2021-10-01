Make Your Pick: Michigan at Wisconsin

Michigan struggled to put away a pesky Rutgers team last week and now must take on Wisconsin in its first road game of the season.

For the first time this year, Michigan will enter its game as the underdog. It's only two points, but it still means Michigan is facing a tough opponent, on the road and isn't expected to roll. This one is really hard to call because both teams don't seem complete, despite very different records through four weeks. Here's how we see it going...

Chris Breiler

Michigan (4-0) is coming off of a lackluster performance against Rutgers on Saturday, particularly as it pertains to the rushing attack. After averaging over 350 rushing yards per game over the first three weeks, the Wolverines were held to just 112 against Rutgers...and something tells me they're not happy about it.



Wisconsin (1-2) is hoping to rebound after a painful loss to No. 9 Notre Dame at Soldier Field on Saturday. Don't let the 1-2 record fool you. With their two losses coming to teams ranked within the AP top-10, Wisconsin isn't the slouch that some are making them out to be. They can start to salvage a lot of their season by beating No. 14 Michigan at home on Saturday.

This is going to be a war.

Wisconsin 31, Michigan 24

Brandon Brown

This just feels like a bad matchup for Michigan to me. We know Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines want to run the ball and Wisconsin just happens to be elite at stopping the run. If Michigan could only muster 2.9 yards per carry, and virtually no offensive success in the entire second half against Rutgers, I see it being even more difficult against the Badgers in Madison.

What is Josh Gattis and Jim Harbaugh going to ask of Cade McNamara? That's the most important question going into the game. If they open up the playbook a little bit and let Cade spread it around to his weapons, Michigan might have a chance. However, after not doing that for four weeks, I'm not convinced Michigan can just turn that approach on. They certainly couldn't against Rutgers.

I just think the location, the crowd, the defense and the lack of a balanced offense will be too much to overcome for Michigan.

Wisconsin 24, Michigan 20

Jacob Cohen

With this weekend’s showdown between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin featuring two teams boasting run-first reputations, there is a lot of temptation to say this game solely depends on the battle in the trenches. The outcome of that slugfest will certainly be important, but, ultimately, this matchup will serve as the first test of its caliber for junior quarterback Cade McNamara.

The Wolverines do have the No. 5 rushing attack by yardage in the country, having run for 1,163 yards through four games, but the Badgers' run defense is equally stout. Wisconsin has allowed just 69 yards on the ground through three games. And while none of the Badgers’ opponents have brought a run game as strong as Michigan’s to the table, it seems unlikely that Wisconsin’s defense would allow anything near the Wolverines’ average of 290.3 yards per game.

As such, McNamara will have to step up, and with his lack of opportunities to throw the ball in high pressure situations, I am not confident that the execution will be where it needs to be for the Wolverines to earn a win. Compounding this is the fact that Saturday’s matchup represents this Michigan team’s first time playing in a hostile environment. The 80,000 Badgers-faithful will come ready to Camp Randall Stadium, and their effect on the Wolverines’ communication and mindset will help their team come out on top.

Wisconsin 23, Michigan 17

Josh Taubman

It’s Michigan’s first real test and I’m really not sure what to think. If this game was coming on the heels of NIU, I would have had no issue picking the Wolverines to run through Wisconsin. But now, after Michigan limped to the finish against Rutgers and threw for just 7 passing yards in the second half, staying unbeaten against the Badgers seems a lot more daunting.

Yes, Wisconsin is 1-2 but they have arguably the two best losses in the country. A six-point loss to Penn State and a neutral site loss to Notre Dame, where the Badgers led entering the fourth quarter, are not terrible results against potential playoff teams. Michigan is 4-0, but they still lack a signature win. So throw the records out and really ask if the Wolverines, with their unbalanced offensive attack can go into Madison, a place Michigan hasn’t won since 2001 and pull out a win?

I say no. The Wolverines faced adversity at home against an improving but overmatched Rutgers team and barely survived. I think the weaknesses of this team finally come back to bite them against the Badgers and, while it will be a tough, low-scoring game, I think the Wolverines suffer a close loss and are forced to temper their expectations for the season.

Wisconsin 21, Michigan 17