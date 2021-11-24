Paul Finebaum Is Talking About Jim Harbaugh...Again

It hasn't happened as much this year during Michigan's successful run, but Paul Finebaum jumped at the opportunity to talk about Jim Harbaugh earlier today ahead of the Ohio State game.

Michigan fans really don't like Paul Finebaum because he seems to always take shots at Jim Harbaugh on a national stage and in the most smug way possible. Finebaum went back to the well on Wednesday morning's GET UP show because it does exactly what ESPN and Finebaum want — riles up Michigan fans.

"What do we think, is this the year, is this the week he finally [beats Ohio State]?" asked host Mike Greenberg.

Finebaum's response was on brand.

"No, no, no," he said. "Greeny you can ask me this question until I'm 150 and the answer is still no. I don't think this Michigan team - although they are better than they have been, significantly better - can beat Ohio State. This is a really good, if not great Ohio State team and I think there is something in Jim Harbaugh's brain. I don't know what it is, I don't really want to know. He is incapable, incapable Greeny, of beating his biggest rival."

So far, Finebaum is right, but the way he talks about Harbaugh and how he seems to enjoy the demise are what rub U-M fans the wrong way. Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State and finds himself as a home underdog for Saturday's edition of the game. There are quite a few people, however, who think U-M has the right formula to beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor this weekend. Finebaum just doesn't happen to be one of them.

Even though Michigan is typically pretty solid at this point of the season, Ohio State has scored an average of 44.2 points per game against U-M during Harbaugh's tenure and the Buckeyes have won those five games by an average of 19 points. The Buckeyes and Wolverines kick off on Saturday at noon at The Big House.