Five Predictions For Michigan's 2020 Season

Before I list my predictions, I wanted to explain that I'm taking the upcoming season at face value to make them. I realize that a lot is up in the air in terms of the schedule, the opponents and really, the season in general. With that said, here are my five predictions.

1. A Michigan wide receiver will have 1,000 yards.

2. Joe Milton will win the quarterback job.

3. Chris Evans will have at least 800 yards of offense.

4. 2020 will be Jim Harbaugh's first 11-win season.

5. 2020 will be Don Brown's least season at Michigan.

Agree? Disagree? Let me know why in the comments section below.