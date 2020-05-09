WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Five Predictions For Michigan's 2020 Season

Brandon Brown

Before I list my predictions, I wanted to explain that I'm taking the upcoming season at face value to make them. I realize that a lot is up in the air in terms of the schedule, the opponents and really, the season in general. With that said, here are my five predictions.

1. A Michigan wide receiver will have 1,000 yards.

2. Joe Milton will win the quarterback job.

3. Chris Evans will have at least 800 yards of offense.

4. 2020 will be Jim Harbaugh's first 11-win season.

5. 2020 will be Don Brown's least season at Michigan.

Agree? Disagree? Let me know why in the comments section below.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Linebacker Tyler McLaurin Commits To Michigan

Michigan picked up its 12th commitment of the 2021 cycle when linebacker Tyler McLaurin that he was choosing the Wolverines on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Michigan 2022 Commit Myles Rowser Opens Up Recruitment

After rumors circulated surrounding Myles Rowser’s decommitment from Michigan, the four-star prospect broke down where he stands with the U-M program.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Explains The Motivation For Yesterday's Letter

Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jensen on the In The Trenches podcast to explain why he needed to put his letter out yesterday.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Opinion Roundtable: Who Will Be The Most Successful Wolverine From The 2020 NFL Draft?

Michigan put 10 players into the NFL via the draft a couple of weeks ago, so now it's about predicting each player's career.

Brandon Brown

2020 Total Team Talent Ratings: May Update

The latest update of my assessment of the most talented overall college football rosters for 2020.

Steve Deace

Jim Harbaugh's Letter To The College Football Community Is Very Pro-Student Athlete

Jim Harbaugh's letter to the college football community has been the talk of the town.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Elite 2022 Defensive End K.J. Miles Talks Michigan Interest

Michigan was one of the first programs to offer K.J. Miles, and the four-star end was looking to visit U-M just last month.

Eric Rutter

Woodson, Gary Among Wolverines That Had NFL Draft Potential As Sophomores

Looking at former Wolverines, including Charles Woodson and Rashan Gary, that might have gone pro after Year 2 if allowed during their era.

MichaelSpath

Opinion Roundtable: Michigan's Best Non-1997 Football Team

Everyone would pick the 1997 team as Michigan's best, but if that group is off the table, who's next in line?

Brandon Brown

Michigan Extends Offer To 2021 Running Back Tavierre Dunlap

The Wolverines issued an offer to 2021 running back Tavierre Dunlap on Wednesday, and his head coach broke down his skill set.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H