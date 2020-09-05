SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Jim Harbaugh Marches In Protest To Play Football

Eric Rutter

With a throng of Michigan players, fans and supporters present outside Michigan Stadium, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh showed his clear and utmost support for the #LetThemPlay movement, one that aims to convince the Big Ten to hold a fall football season.

At the protest on Saturday, between 50 and 70 people showed up to make a vocal statement regarding the Big Ten's decision to postpone the season. Players such as Aidan Hutchinson, Carlo Kemp, Andrew Stueber, Chris Evans and Dylan McCaffrey all showed up to make their voices heard, and the message sent was resounding-- Michigan football wants to return to the field as soon as possible.

At various times, players and engaged parents took turns speaking to the group as the protest started outside of Michigan Stadium and marched down State Street before eventually wrapping up at the Diag. Aidan Hutchinson's father, Chris, was one of the more active parents in organizing the demonstration, as was Carlo Kemp's mother. While both took various opportunities to back the U-M football program, Coach Harbaugh planted his foot down with a firm desire to play this fall.

“Free the Big Ten like my brother John Harbaugh said. He said it all,” Harbaugh said. “We want to be free to play.”

Along those lines, the Big Ten was rumored to hold a re-vote towards the end of this past week, but Harbaugh helped shed a little bit of light on the communication system within the athletic department. Right now, athletic director Warde Manuel handles all communication with U-M President Mark Schlissel, but Harbaugh did confirm that he has texted with the school president.

“I talked to Warde today,” Harbaugh said. “He didn't say anything about a vote. There's so much different information, you know?”

Further than that, Harbaugh declined to comment on the state of the Big Ten's communication channels and instead spoke about the state of his football team, one that is continuing to practice and improve on a daily basis.

“I can tell you how practice was. I can tell you how workouts have been. I can tell you we just had another 120 tests that were all negative. That's close to 1,000 tests in a row completely negative. I can tell you how the guys grades are. That's really what I'm focusing on is just coaching our guys.”

During the protest, Harbaugh stressed that many players on his team have been training to play this season “for years, for their whole lives,” and that he is remorseful for what the Michigan student-athletes are going through.

One common theme throughout the demonstration was a sense of hope and cautious optimism. Hutchinson spoke about how the team is working hard during practice, and he thinks that starting the season at a later date in 2020 is a real possibility. Others, such as McCaffrey, feel that they have been misled by the powers at be and are hoping to send a message that Michigan is conducting football in a safe fashion and should be able to play this year. 

As any team should, Michigan was completely unified on Saturday. The players, parents, fans and coaches alike (including Jack Harbaugh) stood firm in their belief that the Big Ten should reverse its decision and hold a fall football season. 

While the 2020 season may seem like a moving target at points, Michigan football was clear: they want to play.

Do you think the Big Ten will backtrack and reverse its decision to postpone the 2020 season? Are protests like Saturday's effective in spreading a unified message? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Mark Schlissel Stands In The Way Of Big Ten Return

A powerful voice among Big Ten presidents, Michigan's Mark Schlissel controls the fate of football in 2020.

Steve Deace

by

lweisenthal

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

Ratlickers

Michigan's Opening-Saturday Starter: Joe Milton

Everything we're hearing says that Joe Milton has risen to the top of the depth chart.

BrandonBrown

Breaking Down JJ McCarthy's Monster IMG Academy Debut

Michigan commit JJ McCarthy lit it up in his first game as an Ascender on national television.

BrandonBrown

Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey Speaks At #LetThemPlay Protest

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey addressed the media, sharing his and the team's frustration over not playing football at today's #LetThemPlay rally.

BrandonBrown

J.J. McCarthy Tosses 5 TDs In 49-13 Victory On ESPNU

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy posted a dominant performance in IMG Academy's 49-13 win on national television.

Eric Rutter

Elite 2022 WR C.J. Williams Holds Michigan High On His List

Michigan made a strong impression with C.J. Williams early on, and the Wolverines continue to have the four-star's attention.

Eric Rutter

Dan Patrick Previews The Big Ten's Upcoming Re-Vote

Looking ahead to the Big Ten's potential re-vote on the 2020 football season, Dan Patrick shared the latest on the developing story.

Eric Rutter

by

B.lehnowsky

Donovan Edwards Is Michigan's Top Target In 2021, Here's Why

Michigan's class is already in really good shape, but adding a guy like Donovan Edwards would take it to a new level.

BrandonBrown

2022 CB James Monds III Could See Himself Playing For Michigan

Michigan went out and offered 2022 cornerback James Monds III on Friday, and he was very receptive to the Wolverines' overtures.

Eric Rutter