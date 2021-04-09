Michigan Spring Game Rosters Revealed

Michigan will play a full, two-squad spring game on Saturday and everyone around the program is pretty excited about it.

Michigan's annual spring game won't be televised or open to the public, which a lot of people aren't happy about, but it's still taking place tomorrow and will be a simulated game with Maize and Blue rosters.

The teams aren't only Maize and Blue by name, the uniforms for the teams will be all maize and all blue. A little over a year ago, the "Midnight Blues" made their way to Twitter and were very well received.

Could the spring game attire be a preview of something we might see on the field during the 2021 season? There aren't any signs of that at this time but fans certainly seem to be in favor of the idea.

The two teams were drafted by offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and will feature live, 11-on-11 action. It's going to be interesting to hear who shined and who didn't after the contest is over.