This Is Jim Harbaugh's Reality

Time after time, Jim Harbaugh fails to get it done when he needs to most. Michigan's head coach is now 3-4 against Michigan State and 0-2 against Mel Tucker. Both marks are unacceptable.

After today's loss to Michigan State, Jim Harbaugh is now 20-21 against all Power 5 opponents with at least a .500 record. That mark is unacceptable.

Harbaugh is also now 0-9 against top 15 teams on the road. That mark is unacceptable.

He's obviously 0-6 against Ohio State and has never played for a Big Ten title. Those marks are also unacceptable.

The 7-0 start means nothing now. Paul Bunyan is staying in East Lansing and frankly, a lot of people think Jim Harbaugh should too. He hired six new assistant coaches, has a first-year starter at quarterback and a bunch of new contributors on defense, but for some reason none of that made the difference against the Spartans.

It's because there's one constant.

It honestly feels like the rest of the season doesn't matter at this point because what would 10-2 with losses to Michigan State and Ohio State really mean? It would mean exactly what it's meant for the last six years under Jim Harbaugh.

Bubkes.

Michigan is 7-1 and will likely beat Indiana next week to move to 8-1. Then comes a road game at Penn State — who knows about that one now? Then the Wolverines will travel to College Park to take on Maryland and should win. And then there's obviously the regular season finale against Ohio State, which...

People thought this team was different. We heard it all spring and into fall camp from the players and the coaches. We heard Jim Harbaugh talk about how much his team loves football and how guys can't wait to work out and lift and practice. And maybe all of that has been true, but when it came down to it today in East Lansing, Harbaugh was at the helm and we got Harbaugh results.