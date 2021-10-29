Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    'Po-Dunk S**T Town': Former Wolverine Goes All-In On Sparty

    The heated rivalries help make college football the greatest sport in the world and this video by Taylor Lewan proves it.
    Author:

    Leave it to former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan to unload with an epic rant on the eve of Michigan vs. Michigan State. 

    Before we go any further, you need to watch the video:

    Given the current standing of both programs, the stakes on Saturday couldn't be any higher. College Gameday, FOX Big Noon Kickoff, the Barstool College Football show, a heated rivalry between two top ten teams, one program on the rise and the other trying to assert dominance, Tucker vs Harbaugh, Michigan vs Michigan State.

    You literally couldn't ask for anything better if you're a fan of one of these two football programs.

    Read More

    Following a brutal 2020 season for both sides of the rivalry, it looks like the college football Gods are smiling upon the state of Michigan and giving fans a matchup they'll likely never forget. 

