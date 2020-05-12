Top 25 Big Ten Running Backs In The Jim Harbaugh Era

There are some landmarks when it comes to coaching careers. College coaches always get judged on their first year, after four seasons when all of "their" players are in place and then usually at five and ten years, if they make it that far. We're at the five-year mark with Jim Harbaugh, so now we can take a look back at how his guys have done compared to the rest of the conference.

Today, we'll take a look at the top 25 running backs in the Big Ten since Jim Harbaugh took over at Michigan.

1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

When you carry the ball more than 900 times and average more than 2,000 yards per season, you get to be No. 1 on this list. Taylor averaged 6.7 yards per carry despite running it a TON and scored 55 touchdowns while at Wisconsin. The big, speedy back finished his college career as the No. 6 all-time rusher in the NCAA and was the first player in history to rush for more than 6,000 yards in a three-year span. He finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting three times and was a unanimous first-team All-American and recipient of the Doak Walker Award, the award for the top running back in college football, in 2018 and 2019. Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 41st pick by the Indianapolis Colts.

2. Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Amazingly, Barkley never led the Big Ten in rushing coming in fourth, second and fourth during his three years at Penn State. Still, he was as dominant as any running back in the country during his time as a Nittany Lion and finished with 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground. He also added eight receiving touchdowns putting him over the 50-score mark, which is elite company for backs. He was a big part of Penn State's Big Ten title run in 2016 and is now one of the best young backs in the NFL.

3. JK Dobbins, Ohio State

Dobbins actually finished his career with more rushing yards than Barkley (4,459) but had eight less touchdowns over the course of his three-year career. During his time in Columbus, Dobbins scored 38 times on the ground and five times through the air. Last season he made history becoming the first Buckeye ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. Dobbins was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft with the 55th pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

4. Justin Jackson, Northwestern

Jackson's name may be a surprise at No. 4, but you cannot deny his production. He ran for more than 1,100 yards in each of his four seasons at Northwestern and was beyond durable for a less-than-200-pound back. During his career at Northwestern he finished seventh, second, first and third in the Big Ten in rushing. He finished his career with 5,283 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns. He also added 848 yards receiving and another score. As a Wildcat, he's not quite as decorated as the other guys in the top five, but he was durable and extremely productive. He's now carved out a decent role for himself as a backup running back for the Los Angeles Chargers.

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State

Elliott only faced Harbaugh one time but it was a special year for the talented back. He piled up 1,821 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. He wasn't much of a receiver while at Ohio State but he did have 206 yards through the air that season as well. His sophomore season was also extremely productive but that was before Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor. Elliott was dominant at Ohio State and has become one of the best running backs in the NFL.

6. Rodney Smith, Minnesota

7. Miles Sanders, Penn State

8. Corey Clement, Indiana

9. Akrum Wadley, Iowa

10. Karan Higdon, Michigan

11. Devine Redding, Indiana

12. Stevie Scott, Indiana

13. Jordan Howard, Indiana

14. Mike Weber, Ohio State

15. Reggie Corbin, Illinois

16. Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska

17. Ty Johnson, Maryland

18. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

19. LJ Scott, Michigan State

20. Jordan Canzeri, Iowa

21. LeShun Daniels Jr., Iowa

22. Journey Brown, Penn State

23. De’Veon Smith, Michigan

24. Terrell Newby, Nebraska

25. Brandon Ross, Maryland