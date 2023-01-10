Michigan's New Transfer Portal Approach Has Them Among Nation's Best

Michigan has never been too involved when it came to accepting transfers but that seems to have changed in a major way. For years, Michigan wouldn't even look at a transfer target unless the player was a graduate student or a true freshman in order to protect the importance of a Michigan degree. Now, there does seem to be a new approach, which has allowed Harbaugh to bolster his roster in a major way heading into the 2023 season.

ESPN staff writer Tom VanHaaren recently broke down the major winners when it comes to the transfer portal and it's not surprising to see Michigan at or near the top of the list.

In the past, Michigan has not been active in the transfer portal. A changing environment within college football requires adaptation, though, and the Wolverines have had success this offseason in filling some holes.



With defensive end Mike Morris graduating and defensive ends George Rooks, Julius Welschof and linebacker Deuce Spurlock transferring out, Michigan added Nebraska true freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann, the No. 19 transfer overall, and Coastal Carolina edge player Josaiah Stewart, the No. 22 transfer.



Hausmann had 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception in his first season with the Huskers, while Stewart, a sophomore who helped the Chanticleers go 20-6 over the past two seasons, had 36 total tackles (10 for loss) and 3.5 sacks.



On offense, the coaches focused up front along the offensive line, adding Arizona State guard LaDarius Henderson and Stanford's tackle Myles Hinton and center Drake Nugent. Michigan's offensive line has won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line the past two years, and adding in these three transfers will help keep that consistency moving forward.



The Wolverines lost quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All to Iowa but brought in backup quarterback Jack Tuttle and 6-foot-6 tight end AJ Barner from Indiana, adding some depth behind starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Of the incoming transfers, Hausmann seems to have the biggest chance of making a large impact both because of his position and his youth. If he spends the next three or four years at U-M playing a ton of snaps, he's going to be viewed as one of the best transfers in Michigan history. Nugent also has a chance to be really good as U-M once again needs to replace its center. In 2022, transfer Olu Oluwatimi was incredible and took home the Rimington Award as the nation's top center and helped anchor the Joe Moore Award winning offensive line. I'm not sure Nugent will be on that level, but he too has been on the Rimington watch list.

Stewart is an interesting prospect too. At another program, he might walk in ready to be one of the more dynamic pass rushers on the roster. At Michigan, however, he'll be battling with Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, Eyabi Okie and Derrick Moore. It'll be interesting to see how he factors in and how much he plays, at least in 2023. Hinton and Henderson also have a chance to play, but they will also have to deal with solid players already in the program and ready to compete.

Barner and Tuttle seem to be depth bodies at this time. Michigan is certainly set at quarterback with JJ McCarthy heading into year three and the starting tight end job appears locked up for years to come with Colston Loveland entering just year two. However, we do know that Michigan uses at least one tight end on every offensive snap and multiple tight ends often as well. Barner will almost certainly see the field in some capacity.