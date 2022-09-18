Michigan Football Postgame: Wolverines Roll UConn, Blake Corum Goes Off, JJ McCarthy Clicking

As expected, Michigan absolutely dominated UConn to the tune of 59-0. Junior running back Blake Corum found the end zone five times and the Wolverines made several impact plays in all three phases of the game. AJ Henning returned a punt for a touchdown, Caden Kolesar blocked a punt and Brad Robbins looked like one of the more powerful and accurate punters in the country.

It's also worth noting that Michigan played over 100 players and at least seven quarterbacks. Freshmen galore saw action and just about everyone who entered the game made their way into the box score. With the Wolverines sitting at an easily attained 3-0, everything gets real next week as Big Ten play starts. The Wolverines will host Maryland at noon next Saturday.