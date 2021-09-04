Michigan vs. Western Michigan Over/Unders, Big Ten Talk, Jalen Mayfield Makes Picks

We talk all things Michigan vs. Western Michigan and also spend time with Jalen Mayfield as he gives his takes on this weekend's matchup.

As Michigan gets ready to take on Western Michigan later today, it's fun to predict what we might see. How many touchdown passes will Cade McNamara throw? Can Aidan Hutchinson get to the quarterback? How disruptive will Michigan's defense be? How much will see of the true freshmen? All of those questions will be answered in just a few short hours.

We also talk to former Michigan standout Jalen Mayfield as he gets ready to start his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. Mayfield talks about his time at Michigan, tells a funny and impactful story about Zak Zinter and makes game picks from this weekend's Big Ten slate. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.