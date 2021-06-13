Sneak Peak: Is Michigan Going To Rock These Alternates In 2021?

Though the classic uniform is iconic, Michigan is no stranger to trying out alternate uniforms.

It was another big recruiting weekend for the Michigan Football program, one that included hosting top-rated commit Will Johnson and Ravenwood (Tenn.) cornerback Myles Pollard.

As is often the case when recruits are on campus, both Johnson and Pollard participated in a photoshoot at Michigan Stadium. While a photoshoot isn't typically newsworthy, the color combinations worn have many within the Michigan fan base excited about the possibility of seeing some alternate color combinations on the field in 2021.

Pollard kicked things off by wearing the all-blue uniform, which Michigan fans first got to see during Michigan's spring practice session.

Will Johnson also shared photos from his visit over the weekend, including a new uniform color combination that Michigan fans haven't seen yet - the white road jersey with the blue paints combo.

Though Michigan's traditional football uniforms are iconic, the Wolverines are no stranger to switching things up. From a "Wolverbear" patch sewn onto the jersey in the 1960's to the controversial "jailbreak" jersey designs during the Adidas era, Michigan has certainly shown a willingness to try something new when it comes to the uniforms. The last alternate to make an appearance came in 2017 when Michigan sported an all-maize uniform against Florida for the Advocare Classic in Dallas (Texas).

While uniform combinations certainly wont accomplish much in terms of beating Ohio State and winning conference championships, it's clear that it's something that really resonates with the recruits.

Oh, and it's June. This is what news typically looks like in June.