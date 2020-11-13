Michigan vs. Wisconsin Feels Wacky

I find myself really struggling to discuss what's going to happen when Michigan hosts Wisconsin on Saturday. The Badgers haven't played in two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak and Michigan hasn't played well in two weeks resulting in two bad losses. Both teams are ready to return to the field for different reasons, but I still don't know how to call this one.

The biggest mystery for Wisconsin revolves around the availability of quarterback Graham Mertz. The talented quarterback test positive for COVID-19 on October 24. Big Ten protocol states that any player who tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days and cannot return to competition for 21 days. If you start counting on October 24, when Mertz tested positive, 21 days is up today. If you start counting the day after he tested positive, day No. 21 is game day. So which is it? There hasn't exactly been a lot of clarity on that.

For Michigan, it's all about adjustments, execution and discipline. The U-M staff has got to figure out the man-to-man/zone coverage approach, the offensive play calling and the running back rotation. When the correct play is called, it has to be done correctly. Missed assignments aren't acceptable and lead to bad losses like we've seen. And finally, no more penalties. Five offsides calls in the first half against Indiana is enough to make a coach go insane. The Wolverines have got to keep mental mistakes in check that cut their own drives short and prolong opponent drives.

To me, those things are keeping the maize and blue from hitting their stride. The Wolverines have also been bit by the injury bug. You can't really use that as an excuse, and one is going to feel sorry for them about that, but losing Aidan Hutchinson and missing both starting tackles last week certainly hurt Michigan's efforts. We'll see who's on the field for which team soon enough.