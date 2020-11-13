SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Feels Wacky

BrandonBrown

I find myself really struggling to discuss what's going to happen when Michigan hosts Wisconsin on Saturday. The Badgers haven't played in two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak and Michigan hasn't played well in two weeks resulting in two bad losses. Both teams are ready to return to the field for different reasons, but I still don't know how to call this one.

The biggest mystery for Wisconsin revolves around the availability of quarterback Graham Mertz. The talented quarterback test positive for COVID-19 on October 24. Big Ten protocol states that any player who tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days and cannot return to competition for 21 days. If you start counting on October 24, when Mertz tested positive, 21 days is up today. If you start counting the day after he tested positive, day No. 21 is game day. So which is it? There hasn't exactly been a lot of clarity on that.

For Michigan, it's all about adjustments, execution and discipline. The U-M staff has got to figure out the man-to-man/zone coverage approach, the offensive play calling and the running back rotation. When the correct play is called, it has to be done correctly. Missed assignments aren't acceptable and lead to bad losses like we've seen. And finally, no more penalties. Five offsides calls in the first half against Indiana is enough to make a coach go insane. The Wolverines have got to keep mental mistakes in check that cut their own drives short and prolong opponent drives.

To me, those things are keeping the maize and blue from hitting their stride. The Wolverines have also been bit by the injury bug. You can't really use that as an excuse, and one is going to feel sorry for them about that, but losing Aidan Hutchinson and missing both starting tackles last week certainly hurt Michigan's efforts. We'll see who's on the field for which team soon enough.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Michigan Avoid 1-3?

Michigan is on the verge of starting a season worse than it has in a long, long time.

BrandonBrown

by

Dejected

The Key To Michigan’s Success Lies In The State Of Ohio

Jim Harbaugh has recruited well since arriving in Ann Arbor, but he's gone about it in a different way than in years past.

Christopher Breiler

Stick A Fork In Him, He's Done

It feels like the Jim Harbaugh era is coming to an end after another embarrassing loss.

BrandonBrown

by

CGARNER

If Not Jim Harbaugh, Then Who?

If Michigan and Jim Harbaugh do part ways, there are options out there.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

Stendhal

If Michigan Ends Up Searching For A Coach, Timing Could Be A Big Issue

Based on what we know, Michigan might be left out in the cold if the program is in need of a new coach.

BrandonBrown

by

allaguess

Michigan Needs The Man They Hired Now More Than Ever

Can Jim Harbaugh return to his roots and rejuvenate a Wolverines team that looks dead at 1-2?

Christopher Breiler

Big Ten Power Rankings – Week 4

On the verge of Michigan's fourth week, Wolverine Digest broke out its latest power rankings.

Matthew Lounsberry

For The Sake Of The Program, The “Michigan Man” Mentality Must End

If Michigan does decided to part ways with Jim Harbaugh, every coach in the country should be an option.

Christopher Breiler

by

mstpediting

Urban Meyer Criticizes Michigan, Defense

Urban Meyer recently spoke about Michigan on the Big Ten Network. Was he taking a shot or is his analysis objective and accurate?

BrandonBrown

by

Dejected

Stat Analysis: The Wolverines Are Experiencing Failures They Have Not Reached In Years

Negative things that haven't happened to Michigan in decades are happening in 2020.

Jake Sage