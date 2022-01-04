Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Take A Look: Michigan's Early Enrollees

    Of Michigan's 22 signees from the 2022 class, 14 of them are on campus and ready for classes to start.
    Enrolling early is becoming more and more common and this year is no different. Of Michigan's 22 prospects from its top-ten ranked recruiting class, 14 of them are on campus and ready to begin classes, which resume on Wednesday. 

    Darrius Clemons 6-3, 205 WR

    Jayden Denegal 6-4, 215, QB

    Mason Graham 6-4, 295, DL

    Will Johnson 6-3, 190, CB

    Connor Jones 6-7, 285, OL

    Kody Jones 5-11, 175, S

    Colston Loveland 6-5, 230, TE

    Derrick Moore, 6-4, 250 DL

    Tyler Morris 6-0, 175 WR

    Alex Orji 6-2, 226, QB

    Myles Pollard 6-2, 185, CB

    Keon Sabb 6-2, 200, S

    Amorion Walker 6-4, 175, WR

    Michigan also landed Virginia graduate transfer center Olu Oluwatimi. The 6-3, 310-pounder is also on campus and enrolled in the winter semester. 

