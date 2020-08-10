WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Releases Statement With Football Season Hanging In The Balance

BrandonBrown

The Michigan football program and Jim Harbaugh released a statement Monday surrounding the #WeWantToPlay and #WeWantToCoach movement that has been gaining momentum since last night. Here's the statement in its entirety:

I would like to address the rumors that are swirling today. I’m not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13. I am advocating on August 10 that this virus can be controlled and handled because of these facts:

  • The Michigan football program has had 11 positive tests out of 893 administered, including three upon initial return to campus.
  • We have had two positive tests out of the last 417 administered.
  • We have had zero positive tests out of the last 353 administered.
  • There have been zero positives tests among the coaches or staff over the entire eight weeks of testing.
  • There has been no contract tracing to our fields, weight room, locker room or facility.
  • We have had zero pauses in our training.
  • We have complied with all CDC guidelines and self‐implemented stricter standards for contacting tracing in quarantining to prevent spread.
  • We have followed all health and safety guidelines and welcome and encourage any health department, University administrators or other sports programs to visit and see how we practice and execute these protocols.
  • As Darryl Conway our Chief Medical Officer and a member of the Big Ten’s Medical Advisory Group has stated, “I wish that others could see this model.”

This isn’t easy. This is hard. 

It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results. We respect the challenge that the virus has presented however we will not cower from it. 

We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play. If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done. 

I am forever proud of our players, parents, coaches and staff for being leaders and role models in our sport, at our institution and in society. We will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines, teach, train, and coach those young men and their families that have put their trust in us, while advocating for a football season in the fall. 

In quoting President Theodore Roosevelt, we do this “so that our place will not be among the cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.” 

#WEWANTTOPLAY 

#WEWANTTOCOACH

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Players Band Together In Attempt To Save 2020 Season

The likelihood of fall football in the Big Ten took a big hit on Sunday night, but the discussion is not over.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Set To Ramp Up Pursuit Of 2021 OL Drew Kendall

With Rocco Spindler off the board, Michigan is likely to put all its eggs in the Drew Kendall basket as U-M searches for another OL commit in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Freshmen Faces: Dan Villari

Quarterback Dan Villari was a late addition to Michigan's class but has some juice to him.

BrandonBrown

by

UMfb

Handicapping SI All-American Candidate Rocco Spindler's Announcement

Looking ahead to Rocco Spindler’s announcement, where is the SI All-American candidate most likely to wind up at? Here is a preview of his impending decision.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Rocco Spindler Previews His Decision

With Rocco Spindler set to announce tomorrow, the Michigan target broke down his five options with Wolverine Digest.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

2022 LB Jordan Cannon Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

In-state linebacker prospect Jordan Cannon broke down the latest in his recruitment after landing an offer from Michigan in April.

Eric Rutter

The Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 7, 2020

Jim Harbaugh spoke with Jon Jansen about the approaching season and gave some good insight as to how things are looking about a month out.

BrandonBrown

Discussing The Beef Between Jim Harbaugh And Ryan Day

We know about the historic rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, but what about a new development between Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day?

BrandonBrown

Michigan Football Ranked No. 15 in 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll

Michigan is where it has been at the end of every year under Jim Harbaugh — in the middle of the pack.

BrandonBrown

by

BrandonBrown

Expert Analysis: Rocco Spindler Breakdown

SI All-American candidate Rocco Spindler is going to announce his decision on Saturday, and Michigan is one of his top options.

Eric Rutter