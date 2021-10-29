Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan is 7-0 and rolling. Coincidentally, so is Michigan State. Both teams can run the ball, both teams struggle a bit in the secondary and both teams have solid defensive lines. Michigan State is more proven in the passing game, while U-M has been better overall on defense. The game is obviously in East Lansing and Paul Bunyan is already there after MSU's win over U-M last year. All of that makes for a really intriguing matchup and for difficult predictions.

1. Erick All will score a touchdown

All hasn't been used all that much through seven games as evidenced by his 16 receptions but he caught five balls last week for a total of 34 yards. He hasn't found the end zone yet in 2021 but it feels like the type of game where a few firsts might happen. Jim Harbaugh once said that All could end up being the best tight end to ever play at Michigan. If the head coach truly believes that, this would be a great weekend to highlight the junior and let him do some damage.

2. Cade McNamara will throw for more than 200 yards

If he doesn't, Michigan likely won't win the game. I expect Jim Harbaugh and U-M to run the ball with limited success, which means McNamara is going to have to produce through the air. He's only eclipsed 200 yards once this year (255, Nebraska), but didn't throw a touchdown pass and threw his lone interception in that game. He's needs to be better than that tomorrow if Michigan wants to win. Payton Thorne and MSU are going to push the ball down the field, so McNamara and Michigan need to do the same.

3. Both teams will be held under their rushing average

Michigan is currently No. 5 in the country at running the ball, piling up 253.3 yards per game, while Michigan State checks in at No. 32 with 200.4 yards per game. On defense, Michigan checks in at No. 25 at stopping the run, giving up just 116.6 yards per contest, while MSU is just four spots behind allowing only 119.3 yards per outing. Both teams are good at running the ball and both teams are good at stopping the run. I think that means each team will underperform on the ground just a bit.

4. Michigan State will hit at least two 50-yard plays

Whether it's Kenneth Walker III out of the backfield or Jayden Reed or Speedy Nailor on a long pass play, I think the Spartans will hit a couple of big ones. I don't know if they'll be for touchdowns, but I do see some of the Spartan playmakers getting loose against the Wolverines. Michigan State has 38 plays of more than 20 yards through seven games, which is a little more than five per game, and nine plays of more than 50 yards. On the flip side, Michigan has only given up 25 plays of more than 20 yards and just three plays of more than 50 yards, but MSU is more explosive than any team U-M has faced. It's going to be really interesting to see how the game within the game plays out.

5. Michigan will force at least two turnovers

This also needs to happen if Michigan wants to win. The Wolverines have only forced 10 turnovers this season but they've been able to win because they've turned it over even less. Payton Thorne has only thrown four picks on the season but I see U-M taking it away from him directly at least once. It looks like weather is going to be a factor, which often leads to funny bounces and an uptick in turnovers.