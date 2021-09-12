September 12, 2021
Michigan. Ranked.

After another impressive win, the Wolverines are ranked in the AP Poll.
Author:
Publish date:

In week one it was a 33-point beatdown of Western Michigan and last night, it was a 21-point drubbing of Washington. Now, Michigan is No. 25 in the country.

ap poll 9-12-21

Michigan, along with four other Big Ten teams, now reside inside the top 25 in the country. Iowa, who has been extremely impressive through two weeks, is up to No. 5, with Ohio State sitting at No. 9 after losing to Oregon yesterday. Penn State and Wisconsin round out the conference's representation at No. 10 and No. 18 respectively. 

Next up for Michigan is Northern Illinois, who was winless in 2020. They are 1-1 this year after upsetting Georgia Tech in week one and losing to Wyoming yesterday. The Huskies are led by former Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who led the Spartans to victory over U-M in Ann Arbor last year. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday in The Big House.

