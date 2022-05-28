Four Reasons Why JJ McCarthy Should Start This Fall

Given what we witnessed in 2021 and how the 2022 schedule lines up, this feels like the right time to hand the keys over to your former five-star quarterback.

Fall camp might still be a few months away, but it's never too early to start debating the quarterback situation in Ann Arbor.

One of the biggest stories heading into the 2022 season for Michigan is the decision that head coach Jim Harbaugh has to make between two very capable quarterbacks. On one hand, Cade McNamara returns for his senior season after helping to lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State and Big Ten Championship. On the other hand, former five-star recruit JJ McCarthy has spent a year in Harbaugh's system and has proven that he has the talent to compete at the highest level.

With that being said, here's why I think it's a no-brainer to roll with JJ McCarthy as Michigan's week-one starter:

1. The Athleticism

Entering his senior season in Ann Arbor, quarterback Cade McNamara deserves all of the credit in the world for the role he played in helping to guide Michigan to a Big Ten Championship in 2021. His reliability and ball security on the field was critical for a team that was still learning to play championship-level football.

That being said, this is a new year and a new season - and it is clear as day that sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy is superior athlete between the two.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, I routinely watched Cade McNamara make some really good plays - plays that I know JJ McCarthy is also capable of making. On the flipside, I also routinely watched JJ McCarthy make some incredible plays during the 2021 season - plays that I just don't believe Cade McNamara is capable of making.

In instances that would have likely otherwise resulted in a sack with McNamara behind center, McCarthy's ability to escape the pocket led to some of Michigan's most explosive plays of the 2021 campaign. His arm talent, combined with his mobility, makes him extremely dangerous and difficult to defend when he's on the football field. You can see countless examples of this in the footage below:

2. The Schedule

Look, I get it - every single game on the schedule is important and matters. But the reality of the situation is that Michigan should cruise through the first four weeks of the 2022 season with relative ease. The Wolverines open the season with four-straight home games against Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn and Maryland - teams that finished with a combined record of 17-33 in 2021.

If there are any growing pains that JJ McCarthy still needs to overcome as a full-time starter, it would seem that the 2022 season provides a golden opportunity for that to happen right out of the gate.

3. The Personnel

While there are certainly some question marks remaining on the defensive side of the ball, the offense is having a bit of a different problem - an abundance of talent and experience.

With a backfield consisting of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, along with a wide receiver group that consists of guys like Andrel Anthony, AJ Henning, Cornelius Johnson, Mike Sainristil, Darrius Clemons, Ronnie Bell, etc...the Wolverines certainly aren't starved for talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Add in the experience of guys like Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and Ryan Hayes up front and it seems like you've got a pretty good formula for a young - and extremely talented - quarterback to find his footing relatively quickly.

4. The Timing

McCarthy, Michigan's third-highest rated QB since 2000, spent most of the 2021 season watching and observing from the sidelines. In the limited reps he did receive, the freshman QB still found ways to dazzle fans with his athleticism - reminding everyone why there was so much hype surrounding his recruitment (see highlight video above).

After over a year of growth in Harbaugh's system and some critical in-game experience on the field, coupled with the fact that the 2022 schedule sets up very nicely for the Wolverines, it feels like now is the time. Hand the keys over to your former five-star quarterback and let him do what he came to Ann Arbor to do.