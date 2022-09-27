McCarthy Hints At Key Player's Return

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Michigan Football program over the last two weeks has been the health of sophomore running back, Donovan Edwards. The undisclosed injury occurred in week two against Hawaii and Edwards has been on ice ever since.

It sounds like that's about to change.

During his postgame interview for the In The Trenches podcast, quarterback JJ McCarthy said he expects to have Edwards back for Iowa.

"Having guys like that just makes everyone on the offense so much better. With him (Corum) in the backfield, and seven (Edwards) next week, I just don't see our running game being challenged very much this year. What he did last week and this week, he's just one special player - one of the most special players in the country. I'm really happy he's on my side."

While head coach Jim Harbaugh has been tight-lipped when it comes to the extent of the injury, Edwards has appeared to be in good spirits and quite active while on the sidelines over the last two weeks. Though McCarthy's words certainly don't qualify as an official announcement of his return, Michigan fans should expect to see No. 7 suited up and ready to go when the No. 4 Wolverines kick off against the Hawkeyes this weekend.