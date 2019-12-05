Analysis: LB Jordan Anthony To Enter Transfer Portal

Wolverine Digest
According to numerous media sites, including TheWolverine.com and 247Sports.com, redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony will be entering the transfer portal, the third loss to Michigan since the 2019 season began, joining tight end Mustapha Muhammad (headed to Houston) and safety J'Marick Woods (undecided).

A four-star rated the No. 106 player nationally in the 247Sports.com composite recruiting rankings, Anthony was part of U-M's No. 5 ranked class in 2017, and is the 12th member of the 30 total enrollees to leave Michigan early, joining: five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, four-star linebacker Drew Singleton, four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin, four-star lineman James Hudson, four-star defensive end Deron Irving-Bey, four-star defensive end Corey Malone-Hatcher, four-star running back O'Maury Samuels, four-star offensive lineman Ja'Raymond Hall, four-star cornerback Benjamin St. Juste, three-star Woods and three-star tailback Kurt Taylor. 

Anthony appeared in 16 career games, with nine appearances at linebacker. It looked like he was making some in-roads when he filled in as a backup against Army Sept. 7 and at Wisconsin Sept. 21, recording seven total tackles, but his playing time dried up after that, his reps going to redshirt freshman Cam McGrone. 

Anthony finished his career with 14 tackles in a winged helmet. With junior Josh Ross redshirting this season (after suffering an injury three games into the year) and McGrone back for 2020 and likely 2021, Anthony's path to a starting job at MIKE or WILL had diminished. The coaches are also, reportedly, high on freshman Anthony Solomon, who appeared in 11 games, mostly on special teams. 

Anthony could have stuck it out and competed for playing time, but if this past year was any indication, U-M has no interest in rotating linebackers consistently - senior Devin Gil and Anthony barely played in October and November. 

Gil might be back for a fifth year while Charles Thomas will be a redshirt freshman and the Wolverines are bringing in four linebackers in the Class of 2020. That's a lot of bodies vying for playing time, and it certainly makes sense for Anthony to seek an opportunity elsewhere when the coaches showed no inclination to play him even though they were down Ross for most of the season. 

 

