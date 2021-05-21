Massive Defensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Whittley Commits To Michigan

Per his Twitter account, Oregon State transfer defensive tackle Jordan Whittley has committed to Michigan.

New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is expected to employ a base 3-4 defense, which is why the Wolverines have been shopping for a true nose tackle. At 6-1, 358 pounds, Whittley is the type of player you need in the middle of a 3-4 defensive line.

The big fella started out at Laney College in Oakland, Calif. where he played in 2017 and 2018. In 2018 he had 35 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also had two pass breakups, which is impressive for his build. After two seasons at Laney, he transferred to Oregon State and did some nice things at times for the Beavers. In 2019 he had 14 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. He only started one game, but he played in 14 and showed that he can plug up the middle of the line. Unfortunately, Whittley missed the 2020 season due to a tumor near his heart and potential COVID complications in conjunction with the tumor. Those are obviously very serious words but he's been cleared for the 2021 season and should help out Michigan in a big way in the middle of that D-line.

It's going to be very interesting to see how Michigan uses Whittley, because he's unique on the roster. In Don Brown's system, there wasn't really a spot for a 350-pound zero technique. In Mike Macdonald's base 3-4, there is. Both Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith are north of 300 pounds, but Whittley's 358-pound body is needed at nose in a 3-4 scheme. I think he's going to play a lot and solidifies the middle of the defensive front allowing Michigan's athletic linebackers to run free.