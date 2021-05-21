Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Massive Defensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Whittley Commits To Michigan

The interior of Michigan's defensive line got about 360 pounds heavier as former Oregon State defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced his commitment to the Wolverines.
Author:
Publish date:

Per his Twitter account, Oregon State transfer defensive tackle Jordan Whittley has committed to Michigan.

New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is expected to employ a base 3-4 defense, which is why the Wolverines have been shopping for a true nose tackle. At 6-1, 358 pounds, Whittley is the type of player you need in the middle of a 3-4 defensive line. 

The big fella started out at Laney College in Oakland, Calif. where he played in 2017 and 2018. In 2018 he had 35 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also had two pass breakups, which is impressive for his build. After two seasons at Laney, he transferred to Oregon State and did some nice things at times for the Beavers. In 2019 he had 14 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. He only started one game, but he played in 14 and showed that he can plug up the middle of the line. Unfortunately, Whittley missed the 2020 season due to a tumor near his heart and potential COVID complications in conjunction with the tumor. Those are obviously very serious words but he's been cleared for the 2021 season and should help out Michigan in a big way in the middle of that D-line.

It's going to be very interesting to see how Michigan uses Whittley, because he's unique on the roster. In Don Brown's system, there wasn't really a spot for a 350-pound zero technique. In Mike Macdonald's base 3-4, there is. Both Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith are north of 300 pounds, but Whittley's 358-pound body is needed at nose in a 3-4 scheme. I think he's going to play a lot and solidifies the middle of the defensive front allowing Michigan's athletic linebackers to run free.

jim harbaugh mel tucker
Football

2021 Power Rankings: Big Ten Football Head Coaches

jordan whittley
Football

Massive Defensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Whittley Commits To Michigan

michigan stadium big house fans
Football

It's Happening: Restrictions To Be Lifted, Full-Capacity Expected At Michigan Stadium

donovan edwards
Football

Five Current Wolverines That Have The Best Shot At Becoming Michigan Legends

jim harbaugh
Football

Talking Alan Bowman's Chances to Start, Breaking Down Jim Harbaugh's Hires

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football Is Overachieving and Underachieving At the Same Time

Alan Bowman
Football

On Target: Michigan's Alan Bowman Ranks No. 2 Among All Returning Power Five QB's

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Jim Harbaugh Adds More Recruiting Firepower