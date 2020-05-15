WolverineDigest
Josh Gattis Talks Nico Collins And Young, Speedy Receivers

Brandon Brown

Josh Gattis is always listed as Michigan's offensive coordinator, but he's also U-M's wide receivers coach, and he's as excited as possible about his group. With senior Nico Collins and junior Ronnie Bell, along with rising sophomores Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson all returning he should be. Throw in speedy freshmen AJ Henning and Roman Wilson, and Gattis has a lot of toys to play with.

He spoke about the group in its entirety earlier today and was outwardly excited about what he can do with those seven players. The position is a little thin in terms of experience and numbers, but it could end up being a very dangerous bunch.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/15/20

Under no conditions should the Big Ten/Michigan look to save Notre Dame from any coronavirus-driven scheduling difficulty this fall. Notre Dame asked to be on its own. So be it. Or let its true conference, the ACC, do it.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Part Three: Matt Dudek Details Michigan’s Approach To Recruiting

Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek went in depth on how the Wolverines determine which coach will be a primary or a secondary recruiter for any given prospect.

Eric Rutter

Josh Gattis Talks "Returning Starters" On Offensive Line

Michigan has to break in some new faces along the offensive line but they're not as new as they seem to most.

Brandon Brown

Brandon Johnson

Analysis: What Nojel Eastern's Commitment Means For Michigan Basketball

Two days after entering the transfer portal, former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern has committed to play at Michigan.

MichaelSpath

Over It

Josh Gattis Touts More Experienced Running Backs In 2020

Forced to play young running backs in 2019, Michigan should benefit from an experienced running back group heading into the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Working To Flip Notre Dame Commit Lorenzo Styles

Lorenzo Styles, a four-star wide receiver commit for Notre Dame, is consistently hearing from the Michigan staff.

Eric Rutter

Josh Gattis Talks Quarterback Situation

With Shea Patterson gone a new face will be under center for Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Josh Gattis Breaks Down Chris Evans' Role

Versatile running back Chris Evans has a chance to shine in Josh Gattis' spread system.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/14/20

While taking another transfer QB would not speak well initially for all the reasons critics claim, if in the end he's the better player who cares? We want the best quarterback willing to play for Michigan playing for Michigan.

Steve Deace

Part Two: Matt Dudek Talks About Recruiting Rankings

Do recruiting rankings truly matter? Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek answers that question.

Eric Rutter