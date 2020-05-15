Josh Gattis Talks Nico Collins And Young, Speedy Receivers

Josh Gattis is always listed as Michigan's offensive coordinator, but he's also U-M's wide receivers coach, and he's as excited as possible about his group. With senior Nico Collins and junior Ronnie Bell, along with rising sophomores Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson all returning he should be. Throw in speedy freshmen AJ Henning and Roman Wilson, and Gattis has a lot of toys to play with.

He spoke about the group in its entirety earlier today and was outwardly excited about what he can do with those seven players. The position is a little thin in terms of experience and numbers, but it could end up being a very dangerous bunch.