Josh Gattis Pitches Michigan

Like every other schools in the country, Michigan is not able to host recruits on campus right now. Instead, the coaches are remaining active on Twitter and taking student athletes on virtual tours.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis recently posted three tweets that should definitely get the attention of prospective student athletes.

Feet Heat

Michigan was the first football school to wear Jordan gear and it became a pretty big deal from day one. Since then, Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina have switched over to the Jumpman logo as well.

The Michigan support staff, coaches and players all get issued traveling gear, warm-up attire and of course, shoes at a pretty good clip. Gattis recently retweeted a tweet from Bleacher Report Kicks depicting the Michigan Edition Jordan 1s and, like everyone else, Gattis seems pretty excited.

The original tweet has more than 400 retweets and nearly 3,000 likes. It's clear that the Jordan brand still resonates even though the shine of newness has worn off.

Name, Image And Likeness

As of yesterday, the NCAA moved toward allowing student athletes to be compensated from their name, image and likeness. Nothing is in place yet but the board of governors is working to allow student athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals as early as the 2021-22 academic year. Gattis took notice of the development and sees it as a great opportunity for student athletes in the Ann Arbor area.

With multimillion-dollar donors like Stephen M. Ross and Al Glick, along with massive companies like Ford, General Motors and Domino's Pizza in the area, the possibilities do seem endless. In fact, sources in the football program believe that Michigan's proximity to a number of Fortune 500 companies could provide U-M an advantage.

Immediate Playing Time

Another thing, and maybe the biggest thing, that appeals to prospective student athletes in all sports is immediate playing time. Gattis has proof that youngsters will play if they're good enough and ready.

The six players featured are offense only and a few of them really shined. Wide receivers Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil all found the end zone at least once, and running back Zach Charbonnet did so 11 times — good for a freshman record at Michigan. Erick All played in 11 games as a rookie and Karsen Barnhart found his way onto the field twice and was the only true freshman lineman to do so.

Jim Harbaugh has always been fine with playing freshmen if they're ready, and Gattis is using that to capitalize on his social media presence.