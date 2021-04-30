BREAKING: Kwity Paye Selected In First Round

The former Wolverine looks to continue his dominant play in the National Football League.

Michigan's Kwity Paye was selected in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 21 pick.

Paye's story is truly remarkable. He was born in war-torn Guinea and moved to Rhode Island with his mother when he was just six months old. Rhode Island obviously isn't a football hotbed, but he made his way to Michigan and now he's a first round pick.

"When I start thinking about it, my heart starts to beat faster," Paye said when talking about possibly being a first round pick. "When I was in middle school, I always dreamt like, ‘Man, I hope I get a chance to play in the NFL.’ Even though those chances were really small coming from Rhode Island. You don’t see anybody go or get drafted first round or playing college football at a high level. For me, it was all a dream up until now."

Paye now becomes a part of a very solid defense in Indy. The Colts also added quarterback Carson Wentz during the offseason, giving Paye and Indianapolis a chance to have a lot of success in 2021.