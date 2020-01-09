Wolverine Digest
Listen: Rueben Riley Talks Replacing Four Offensive Line Starters

MichaelSpath

A 28-game starter along the offensive line for the Wolverines from 2004-06, including 20 starts at right tackle, Rueben Riley offers a glowing review of center Cesar Ruiz, and acknowledges that while it will be challenging to replace four offensive line starters, there are players like Andrew Stueber and Ryan Hayes returning that give him confidence in the future. 

You can listen to Riley every Thursday around 11am on WTKA's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath."   

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Deace

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

Steve Deace

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Discusses Challenge Of Defending Matt Haarms

MichaelSpath

When Michigan squares off with Purdue tonight, the Wolverines will need a plan to defend 7-3 center Matt Haarms.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell Enters Transfer Portal

Steve Deace

The former Detroit area prep star never found a home at Michigan, so now he's looking for a new home.

History Says Michigan Must Get Elite QB Play To Reach Its Potential

Steve Deace

History proves there's nothing holding Jim Harbaugh's program back more than the lack of elite quarterback play.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Will Michigan beat Ohio State at least once in the next three years? We asked, and you answered.

Video: Debuting A New Show Called Bigger Ten

Steve Deace

Each week this show will break down all the big news in the Big Ten. Check out the first episode here.

Michigan Football's Quarterbacks In 2020: Milton, McCaffrey Set To Battle

MichaelSpath

We continue our way too early 2020 look at the Michigan football team by delving into the game's most important position: quarterback.