Spring Game Player To Watch: TE Marlin Klein
With Michigan’s Spring Game tabbed to kick off tomorrow at Noon, the Wolverines should provide a few clues as to how the 2024 season will play out. After losing so many players— on both sides of the ball— to the NFL Draft, finding competent replacements is priority No. 1 for U-M head coach Sherrone Moore this offseason, and tomorrow’s exhibition game will preview the season to come.
So, who’s expected to step up for Michigan this year? Wolverine Digest discussed this exact topic during its weekly podcast, and a few intriguing names were brought up as potentially major contributors. Click HERE to watch the entire podcast.
Personally, I opted to add gas to the Marlin Klein flames that Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula fanned earlier this week.
“A guy that's made a big move this spring is Marlin Klein,” Casula said. “Obviously, everyone has been aware of Mar for a long time, but I think Mar will be a guy who gets a lot of great opportunities and he's worked hard and he's worked to earn and deserve that so we're really excited about where he's at too.”
Heading into the 2024 season, tight end Colston Loveland is the singular returning offensive starter from Michigan’s National Championship-winning team, but Klein may be giving the aforementioned Loveland a run for his money.
“I wasn't here with Mar in his first two years but there's nothing on a football field that Marlin probably can't do,” Casula said. “We feel comfortable. I said this the other day in a staff meeting that if Marlin Klein had to go play every play in the game, we'd be good with that. We view Marlin very much as like he's in a starting role.”
Standing at 6-6 and 250 pounds, Klein has grown quite a bit since arriving in Ann Arbor from Germany as a more slender, raw prospect. But with consistent effort in practice and the tutelage of both Loveland and Casula, Klein is blossoming into a player who could have a breakout 2024 campaign.
“Marlin has had an outstanding, exceptional, spring,” Casula added. “I'm really proud of him for just kind of hanging in there and stacking day after day after day after day. Not that every day has been perfect, but Marlin is incredibly gifted. He’s serious about football. He trains hard with Tress and Lock. He goes about his business the right way each and every day and I’m so excited and fortunate to be his coach. Marlin Klein is really, really good, and we're really excited about him.”
Last year, Klein had one catch for eight yards against Michigan State, but the Wolverines offense will look drastically different this season. Without Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson on the outside, there will be plenty of targets up for grabs in Ann Arbor. Don’t be surprised if a fair share of those are distributed in Klein’s direction this season.
With respect to the Spring Game, it is always unclear which players will log the most game time in lieu of injury prevention, but do not be surprised to see Klein on the field early and often.
What do you expect from Michigan's tight end group in 2024?