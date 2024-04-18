Dan Orlovsky Praises JJ McCarthy Ahead Of NFL Draft
The NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit in exactly one week, which means that former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, as a first-round lock, will know who he'll play for in seven days. He's been linked to several teams including the Washington Commanders at No. 2, the New England Patriots at No. 3, the New York Giants at No. 6, the Minnesota Vikings at No. 4 via trade or at No. 11 should they stay put and the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 and 13, respectively. Every one of those spots is realistic on some level, so it's going to be a lot of fun to see where he ends up.
Some experts have expressed some level of concern because McCarthy didn't throw it as much as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, but other analysts could not care less about that. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is one of them. The former Detroit Lion has received a lot of attention for his quick film breakdowns on Twitter, which he also does on TV during different NFL Live segments. Orlovsky recently broke down one of McCarthy's throws to show that there is ZERO concern about his throwing ability despite not throwing it quite as many times as some of the other highly-rated QB prospects.
And that breakdown is one of many that Orlovsky, or anyone, could do. McCarthy has dozens and dozens of elite, NFL throws littered throughout his tape despite not throwing it as much as others. When you couple the arm talent with the overall athleticism and the intangibles, McCarthy should be a safe bet for any NFL executive. He's tough, talented, hard working and a winner at the highest level. NFL teams should draft with confidence.