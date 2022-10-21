Local Business Welcomes Trio Of Wolverines For NIL Opportunity

With the popularity of brands like Jordan and Yeezy growing considerably by the day, it's become increasingly difficult to find anything appealing to sneaker enthusiasts at the average shoe retailer. With such a high demand for shoes that are in very limited supply, specialty stores geared specifically toward stocking those hard-to-find items have become an essential part of the shopping experience for sneakerheads across the country.

Fortunately for a trio of Wolverines who also classify themselves as sneakerheads, a local company graciously opened its doors to provide an exclusive red carpet shopping experience. On Wednesday, U-M's Mazi Smith, AJ Henning and Andrel Anthony took part in an NIL opportunity at Sonny's - a local high-end shoe and apparel store in Novi (Mich.). As part of the NIL experience facilitated by Winged Helmet Media, each player was given exclusive access to the full inventory of shoes and allowed to select any pair of their choosing.

For Sonny's owner Ali Koussan, the shoe culture is about far more than just the shoes themselves. With sneaker enthusiasts existing in literally every demographic from around the world, Koussan says diversity is something that really stands out. "If you walk into any type of retail shop, you're going to see a certain demographic," Koussan said. "Certain race, certain culture...and it's just one or two cultures mixed in. What I love about it - especially fashion and sneakers together - is you have everyone. Every race, every culture coming together."

Check out some the videos and pictures below of the NIL experience at Sonny's and our full discussion with owner Ali Koussan!

AJ Henning browses the selection at Sonny's in Novi (Mich.) at Twelve Oaks Mall

Mazi Smith scans selection of shoes at Sonny's in Novi (Mich.)