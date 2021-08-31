August 31, 2021
Everything Mazi Smith Said About Michigan's New Defense

Third-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith is expected to have a big role in Mike Macdonald's new defense.
Junior defensive tackle Mazi Smith has been mentioned by a lot of players and coaches as a potential breakout player. The 318-pounder is in the best shape of his life and is ready to contribute in Mike Macdonald's new scheme. Smith spoke to the media yesterday and had plenty to say about the new defense. In the video above, he mentions Macdonald's coaching style, a player we all need to keep an eye out for and the defense's overall mission statement.

Football

