Physical, Strong, Explosive: Mike Hart Discusses Michigan Running Backs

First year running backs coach Mike Hart will attempt to revive a running back room that was one of the worst in the country in 2020.

First year running backs coach Mike Hart met with the media on Thursday to discuss a wide range of topics, including the talented stable of backs that currently make up the running back room in Ann Arbor.

Hart takes over for a rushing attack that finished ranked No. 95 in the nation following the 2020 season, averaging just over 131 yards per game over the course of six games. For a comparison that Michigan fans will appreciate, Ohio State averaged 257 yards per game over the course of eight games - good for No. 4 in the nation.

For Michigan, talent at the running back position wasn't a problem in 2020 and certainly isn't a problem in 2021. Instead, the challenge facing Hart is same one that his predecessor - Jay Harbaugh - couldn't overcome: how best to utilize all of the talent available.

With a little over two weeks until the season kicks off on Sept. 4 at home against Western Michigan, Hart shared what he sees in each of his running backs so far.

Hassan Haskins, Senior

On physicality:

"I think he's just strong, you know? He's sneaky, he breaks a lot of tackles - the first guy doesn't tackle him. He's a guy that if you see him in shorts inside camp, you're not as impressed. But when the pads get on he's a strong runner and breaks a lot of tackles."

Blake Corum, Sophomore

On work ethic:

"I think Blake is a little alpha, you know? He's an undersized guy, he's explosive - but he's just a confident kid who wants to be great. He's one of those guys where you want him to slow down because he's always going, going, going. He works his tail off - he's one of the hardest working running backs that I've ever been around."

On size/talent comparison:

"He works a lot harder than I worked. I mean, size-wise - yes. Blake's a lot faster than me, a lot quicker than me. If I was that fast I'd probably still be playing in the NFL. But he's a great kid. I think just his mentality and the way he does things, the way he approaches the game, I think is really similar to the way I did. He doesn't like making mistakes, he's not happy when he makes mistakes and he wants to be perfect. That's something that reminds me of myself."

Donovan Edwards, Freshman

On talent:

"He's just an explosive player. I think a lot of you guys have seen his high school tape. Those kinds of runs that he made in high school, he has the ability to make those in college. When he switches gears you can tell."

On Potential: