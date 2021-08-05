Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Mike Macdonald Explains Edge Rushers, Defensive Approach

Coaching defense in college football these days is extremely difficult, but new Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald made it sound pretty simple and says he's doing the same thing with his players.
Author:
Publish date:

College football is all about offense these days. Every week defensive coordinators have to deal with dual-threat quarterbacks, zone reads, read options, crossing patterns, bubble screens, deep balls and everything in between. Playing defense truly mean defending the entire field in today's version of college football. It's certainly not easy, but Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is trying to make it that way for his players.

Under Macdonald, Michigan will play some semblance of a 3-4 defense with newly implemented edge rushers. According to Macdonald, it doesn't matter what those edge rushers are called, they have a few key jobs to do, and that's pretty much it. He explains those jobs in the video above, and also touches on how complex his defense is meant to look, while remaining pretty simple for the players who make it up.

mike macdonald
Football

Mike Macdonald Explains Edge Rushers, Defensive Approach

zak zinter
Football

Zak Zinter Receives Some of the Highest Praise Possible

alan bowman
Football

Josh Gattis: 'Alan Bowman is Probably Our Most Veteran Quarterback'

Blade Photo
Football

Lights On: How Michigan Fares At Home Under The Lights

Michigan Stadium, Michigan
Football

Michigan To Host 'Maize Out' Against Washington

EypiGvvWEAE7Xqb
Football

Michigan's JJ McCarthy Dishes On WR Group, Overall Offensive Talent

roman wilson
Football

Chatting With Roman Wilson, Duncan Robinson Gets Paid, Conference Expansion

Blake Corum
Football

Michigan's Blake Corum Embracing Leadership Role