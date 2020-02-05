2020 Signing Day: Michigan's Most Likely To Least Likely To Play Recruits

*All rankings come from 247Sports.com Top 250 Composite.

1. RB Blake Corum: The four-star, No. 128 recruit nationally, is an early enrollee and could be that home-run threat the running game lacks in returning sophomores Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet. Of course, with senior Chris Evans back after a year hiatus, Corum's skill set may be unneeded for one year.

2. CB Andre Seldon: Officially listed at 5-8, 154, the four-star, No. 160 player in 2020 is small, but see him in person and you recognize how compact and strong he is. Fearless in coverage, the early enrollee could vie for the nickel back spot vacated with sophomore Dax Hill's permanent move to safety.

3. DE Braiden McGregor: With no proven commodities behind defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, the 6-6, 260-pound early-enrolled McGregor could work himself into the rotation immediately, like Hutchinson did in 2018 when he played in seven games and contributed 12 tackles.

4. WR Roman Wilson: Michigan is loaded at wide receiver, with rising senior Nico Collins, junior Ronnie Bell and sophomore Giles Jackson expected to get the bulk of U-M's targets, but Wilson's 4.3 speed makes him a potentially dangerous deep threat, especially for a strong-armed QB like redshirt sophomore Joe Milton.

5. S Jordan Morant: The highest ranked of Michigan's three safety signees, at No. 164, Morant steps into a safety room with no clear cut backups to senior Brad Hawkins and Hill. He'll have to jump a pair of redshirt sophomores - Sammy Faustin and German Green - but the two have just three combined appearances at safety.

6. WR AJ Henning: The nation's No. 101 prospect, Henning looks like an ideal slot receiver in Josh Gattis' spread offense, but with Bell, Jackson and sophomore Mike Sainristil all occupying space in the slot, Henning's path to significant playing time is blocked. That said, he could get 10-15% of offensive snaps.

7. CB Darion Green-Warren: More physically imposing than Seldon at 6-0, 187 pounds, but not an early-enrollee, the four-star out of California will have to make a significant cross-country adjustment and probably won't challenge senior Ambry Thomas or redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray for a starting role, but should enter the fray to be a backup.

8. LB Jaylen Harrell: Michigan added Harrell late in the early signing-period process after identifying a skill set similar to what Josh Uche offered. Still, it's hard to see the 6-4, 235-pounder stepping into anything more than a handful of specialized third-down situations to rush the passer.

9. LB Nikhai Hill-Green: What does Hill-Green have on the six total linebacker signees that gives him the highest spot - he's one of two, William Mohan the other, to enroll early. Michigan doesn't have much depth behind projected starters Josh Ross, Cam McGrone and Michael Barrett, but Hill-Green will most likely produce for the Wolverines on special teams, like sophomore Anthony Solomon did in 2019.

10. S Makari Page: The nation's No. 243 player, Page hails from in-state power West Bloomfield High, coached by former Wolverine wide receiver Ron Bellamy, so he understands what he's in store for when he arrives in Ann Arbor officially this summer. Like Morant, he'll find an opening for playing time that he could seize.

11. DT Aaron Lewis: I would have Lewis much further down this list because he needs to put on significant weight to play D-Tackle - he's signed his letter of intent at 6-5, 235 - but he's an early enrollee going through winter conditioning and spring practice at a position of major need.

12-14. LBs Kalel Mullings, Osman Savage, Cornell Wheeler: Michigan signed a big linebacker class to add immediate depth and in the hopes that competition would breed a starter or two for 2021 and beyond. Who plays earliest and to what degree will be decided in fall camp next August.

15. RB Eamonn Dennis: A three-star athlete at 5-10, 173 pounds, Dennis has been talked about as both a running back and a slot receiver, and with both positions well attended to, he should have an opportunity to ply both trades and figure out where he fits best heading into 2021.

16. TE Matthew Hibner: Michigan has three very strong tight ends returning in senior Nick Eubanks and sophomores Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All, but the Wolverines are actively looking at grad transfers, indicating they don't like their depth. If one of the veterans goes down or regresses, Hibner would be next in line.

17. S RJ Moten: The third safety of a strong positional class, ranked the No. 254 prospect nationally, Moten already has good size at 6-0, 200 pounds, and who knows ... it's a bit of a crapshoot predicting which of these safeties takes off running in preseason practice (if any of them do).

18. OL Zak Zinter: The class' highest ranked OL at No. 264 and only early enrollee, Zinter should not be needed next season with 11 returning Wolverine offensive linemen, including projected starters Jalen Mayfield, Ryan Hayes, Zach Carpenter, Andrew Steuber and Nolan Rumler.

19. OL Jeffrey Persi: The four-star projects to follow in the footsteps of Mayfield and Hayes, undersized OL - by today's standards - that can put on good weight over the first two seasons. The 6-7, 265 pounder will be looking at 2021, and really 2022, before he will competing for a starting job.

20. DT Kris Jenkins: Like Lewis, Jenkins is terribly undersized at 6-4, 239 pounds to play defensive tackle, and he doesn't have the benefit of enrolling early. Don't expect Jenkins to see the field until 2021 at the earliest.

21. LB William Mohan: A projected viper, Mohan has enrolled early, so he'll have the chance to learn the position behind Barrett and add size to his 6-1, 195-pound frame, but he's only playing real minutes if options 1, 2 and 3 went south.

22. OL Reece Atteberry: The 6-5, 280-pound three-star out of Colorado is in a similar circumstance as Persi, needing a year or two to reshape his body and technique in an effort to compete for playing time.

23. QB Dan Villari: A number of scouts - and our own MMQB Devin Gardner - believe Michigan got a steal in Villari, who has every physical attribute to legitimately start for the Maize and Blue someday. But if that day is in 2020 then it's a disaster scenario indicating something went horribly wrong with Milton and Dylan McCaffrey.