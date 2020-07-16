WolverineDigest
Nico Collins Makes 2020 Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List

BrandonBrown

Michigan senior wide receiver Nico Collins has been recognized as one of the nation's top receivers, regardless of position, by making the 2020 preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Collins, a 6-4, 222-pound specimen of a wide receiver, is coming off of a 37-catch, 729-yard and seven-touchdown campaign in 2019. Collins reportedly ran a 4.46 40-yard dash during the spring and has been drawing praise from wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis this offseason.

It was recently leaked that Collins would sport the No. 1 jersey during his final season at U-M, which brings some expectations with it. We discussed his level of worthiness to wear the storied jersey and broke down what he would need to do to live up the standards during his final run at U-M.

Collins has all the tools in the world as a receiver but needs more opportunities. Per Zach Shaw of 247 Sports, 75% of the time Collins was thrown to, he either caught it or drew a penalty. He totaled 833 yards on those 60 targets. Michigan threw to him 4.62 times per game.

Being targeted less than five times per game is unacceptable. Some of that has been due to quarterback play, but with a weapon like Collins, he needs to be force fed. If he gets a lot of opportunities this year, he'll continue to make the cut for the Biletnikoff Award. Below is the entire list of nominees.

Jonathan Adams Jr., Arkansas State

Tutu Atwell, Louisville

Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

David Bell, Purdue

Jadan Blue, Temple

Max Borghi, Washington State

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Nico Collins, Michigan

Elijah Cooks, Nevada

Damonte Coxie, Memphis

Frank Darby, Arizona State

Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Kaylon Geiger, Troy

Kylen Granson, SMU

Warren Jackson, Colorado State

C.J. Johnson, East Carolina

Johnny Johnson III, Oregon

Tim Jones, Southern Miss

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

Tre Nixon, UCF

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Andrew Parchment, Kansas

Whop Philyor, Indiana

George Pickens, Georgia

Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

Kyle Pitts, Florida

Charleston Rambo, Oklahoma

Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

Brad Rozner, Rice

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Jared Smart, Hawaii

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Marquez Stevenson, Houston

Keylon Stokes, Tulsa

Sage Surratt, Wake Forest

Tamorrion Terry, Florida State

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Victor Tucker, Charlotte

Tyler Vaughns, USC

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Tre Walker, San José State

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Austin Watkins, UAB

Seth Williams, Auburn

Michael Wilson, Stanford

