Nico Collins Makes 2020 Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List
BrandonBrown
Michigan senior wide receiver Nico Collins has been recognized as one of the nation's top receivers, regardless of position, by making the 2020 preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list.
Collins, a 6-4, 222-pound specimen of a wide receiver, is coming off of a 37-catch, 729-yard and seven-touchdown campaign in 2019. Collins reportedly ran a 4.46 40-yard dash during the spring and has been drawing praise from wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis this offseason.
It was recently leaked that Collins would sport the No. 1 jersey during his final season at U-M, which brings some expectations with it. We discussed his level of worthiness to wear the storied jersey and broke down what he would need to do to live up the standards during his final run at U-M.
Collins has all the tools in the world as a receiver but needs more opportunities. Per Zach Shaw of 247 Sports, 75% of the time Collins was thrown to, he either caught it or drew a penalty. He totaled 833 yards on those 60 targets. Michigan threw to him 4.62 times per game.
Being targeted less than five times per game is unacceptable. Some of that has been due to quarterback play, but with a weapon like Collins, he needs to be force fed. If he gets a lot of opportunities this year, he'll continue to make the cut for the Biletnikoff Award. Below is the entire list of nominees.
