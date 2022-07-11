Skip to main content

Michigan Must Change Messaging On NIL

The NIL sales pitch coming out of Ann Arbor over the last several weeks doesn't seem to be landing where it matters most.

Michigan is coming off of one of it's best seasons in program history, yet the momentum on the recruiting trail is essentially non-existent halfway through the month of July. As questions and concerns continue to grow over Michigan's NIL approach and its impact on recruiting, most are pointing to the current recruiting rankings in the 2023 class as the smoking gun for why Michigan must change its NIL approach.

Before we go any further, here's where the Wolverines have finished in each recruiting cycle within the Big Ten since 2010 according to 247Sports:

  • 2010: No. 3 
  • 2011: No. 5
  • 2012: No. 2
  • 2013: No. 2
  • 2014: No. 2
  • 2015: No. 5
  • 2016: No. 2
  • 2017: No. 2
  • 2018: No. 3
  • 2019: No. 1
  • 2020: No. 2
  • 2021: No. 2
  • 2022: No. 3
  • 2023: No. 12 (Current ranking as of July 11, 2022)

Though Michigan experienced a few down seasons and three coaching changes during that span (2010-2022), the Wolverines never seemed to struggle on the recruiting trail - finishing No. 3 or better in 11 of the last 13 recruiting cycles. It's that long track record of success on the recruiting trail that has a lot of fans scratching their heads about Michigan's 2023 class. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Will the Wolverines ultimately recover and sign a top-five class within the conference? Will Michigan's stance on NIL serve as a roadblock on the recruiting trail? We discuss all of that and more in the video below:

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Must Change Messaging On NIL

By Christopher Breiler33 seconds ago
michigan football stadium the big house maize out american flag
Football

Two Wolverines On Breakout Players List

By Brandon Brown8 minutes ago
collins acheampong
Recruiting

Michigan Lands Collins Acheampong

By Brandon BrownJul 8, 2022
DSC_1846
Recruiting

Four Michigan Targets Set To Announce On Friday

By Christopher BreilerJul 8, 2022
jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football Recruiting, NIL Approach, Jim Harbaugh & 2022 Season

By Brandon BrownJul 7, 2022
amir herring
Recruiting

West Bloomfield's Amir Herring Commits To Michigan

By Brandon BrownJul 7, 2022
InShot_20220227_191457128
Football

Hutchinson Named Male Athlete Of The Year

By Christopher BreilerJul 5, 2022
semaj bridgeman
Football

Michigan Adds Big Piece To 2023 Class

By Christopher BreilerJul 1, 2022