WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Opinion Roundtable: Best Michigan Football Comeback

Brandon Brown

Michigan football has won 962 games and not all of them were runaways. Sometimes, the maize and blue had to come from behind. In Michigan's storied history (or your lifetime), which comeback was the best?

We discuss....

Brandon Brown

It's well documented that I'm no good at stuff like this but the Under The Lights game against Notre Dame in 2011 jumped to the forefront of my mind when thinking about Michigan comebacks.

Michigan trailed 24-7 late in the third quarter and looked like the losing team for the first 58ish minutes of the game. The final minute and 20 seconds, however, ended up playing out in Michigan's favor. Denard Robinson finished with 446 total yards of total offense. He notched 338 through the air and threw three touchdown passes, while rushing for another 108 yards and an additional score.

Three lead changes in the last 82 seconds of the game was truly spectacular to watch. It was a legendary first-ever night game in The Big House and easily goes down as the best comeback I've ever personally seen by the Wolverines.

Steve Deace

I have to go with Minnesota in 2003 at the old Metrodome on a Friday night. A game that seemed lost several times, as perhaps the best rushing offense the Gophers have had since Bronco Nagurski just gashed Michigan over and over again. And until that night, Michigan had never come back from more than 14 points down in a game in its vaunted history. In one night it looked like a promising 2003 season was both dead, and then suddenly reborn. That game had it all, and if we had social media back then with it being the only game on, Twitter would've lost its damned mind. It was almost Shakespearean, and may stand the test of time as the greatest comeback the Wolverines will ever mount. 

Eric Rutter

In terms of comeback victories, Michigan’s first Under The Lights game against Notre Dame in 2011 quickly jumps to mind. That game truly had it all. Denard Robinson turned in a truly stellar and clutch offensive performance with 338 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 108 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

What helps elevate this game, though, is how clutch Robinson was when the literal lights shined brightest. Michigan needed a 28-point fourth quarter to retake the lead, and the Wolverines logged a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes to wrap up a big home win. The cinematic elements of the contest combined with Michigan’s first night game against a heated rival in the Fighting Irish created a memorable comeback, and the best of its kind in Michigan history. 

Michael Spath

So many great games to choose from. I'm partial to the ones I was physically at - '95 Virginia, '02 Washington, '04 Michigan State, '05 Penn State, '11 Notre Dame - and out of those incredible comebacks, there was nothing like the rally to beat Michigan State in 2004. Trailing 27-10 with 8:43 remaining in the game … the Braylon Edwads' jump-ball touchdowns, the on-side kick recovery, the clutch field goals from Garrett Rivas, the TD to Jason Avant and then one final touchdown from Chad Henne to Edwards. A triple-overtime thriller. I've never seen anything like it and I doubt we will ever again. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

by

CJK5H

Michigan's Potential Record In 2020

Based on how the schedule looks right now, what should Michigan do in 2020?

Brandon Brown

by

DouglasLinda

Opinion Roundtable: Thoughts On A Michigan/LSU Matchup

Michigan has never played against LSU but a potential matchup with the Tigers is being discussed.

Brandon Brown

by

ljjones95

Michigan Target Film Study: Tavierre Dunlap

Three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap offers an explosive running style that prompted Michigan to extend an offer on May 6.

Eric Rutter

Who's Left? Ranking The Six Power 5 Teams Michigan Has Yet To Face

The Wolverines have played nearly every Power Five school in the country. With six teams yet to face U-M, which games would generate the most excitement and anticipation?

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Why I Refuse To Rewatch Colorado 1994

Colorado 1994 was just replayed, and I still refuse to rewatch it because I didn't handle it so well the first time.

Steve Deace

by

J.P. in DC

The Top 5 QB-WR Tandems In Michigan Football History

Could a QB-WR duo join this list after the 2020 season? It would take a monster season because these five tandems are as good as it gets.

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jake Moody In 2020

Michigan's kicker situation was puzzling last year so it'll be interesting to see how it plays out in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Commit Jaydon Hood Preparing For Standout Senior Season

Michigan inside linebacker commit Jaydon Hood is hard at work throughout the offseason to reach new heights as a senior this fall.

Eric Rutter

Discussing Michigan's Quarterback Battle

Who Michigan's starting quarterback will be is probably the most intriguing storyline heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown