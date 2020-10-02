SI.com
Andrew Stueber Discusses Which OL Are Taking First Team Reps In Camp

Eric Rutter

Entering the offseason, it was plain to see that Michigan's offensive line unit would look a lot different in 2020 than it did a year before. Now that the offseason is close to ending, the Wolverines are that much closer to finding the five players that have earned starting roles this season, though no positions are etched in stone yet according to senior lineman Andrew Stueber.

"We have been kind of rotating a couple," Stueber said on Thursday. "When Jalen [Mayfield] came back, we didn't want to kind of put him in there, but he's been in there. Karsen Barnhart has been in there. I've been in there. Zak Zinter, then Trevor Keegan and Chuck Filiaga, Ryan Hayes and I'd say Trente Jones are all the ones who have been circling around the ones right now. It's definitely not set. It's still a competition, but there's definitely a good amount of competition that's still left on the table."

Just from a rough estimation on the spot, Stueber named seven Wolverines who have been turning in strong performances throughout fall camp. Add in himself and center Andrew Vastardis, who received a healthy amount of compliments from U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis recently, and Michigan has nine blockers who could see a lot of time on the field this season.

"Zak is doing really good things," Stueber said. "He's been bouncing around guard and tackle. We don't know exactly where we want to put him yet, but he's been doing really great things. He's a big, strong kid, and he's really quick to learn too. I love kind of teaching him things because he'll pick it up right away, so I can't wait to see where he contributes, how he contributes. But hes been showing great things on and off film, in the weight room with a great attitude and everything."

Based on that report, Zinter passes the eye test, but he will be playing one of four positions with the exclusion of center. That position is all but locked up by Vastardis, who has really proven his knowledge of the offense and blocking scheme in recent weeks.

"Andrew has been doing really good things so far," Stueber said. "He's a really smart guy. He's trying to go to med school right now, so he's a very, very high motor guy. He knows a lot about the offense. He's lost a good amount of weight, so he's moving really well right now. He's able to pull, move, get up to the linebacker, deliver the blow, so he's doing really good things. As far as an older guy, he's kind of a father figure for a lot of the younger guys. He knows what he's doing. He knows how to act. He knows how to carry himself, so kind of a model for a lot of the younger guys to look at, and I can't wait to see how he performs this season."

Though the exact configuration of Michigan's offensive line is not set just yet, expect a contingent of Mayfield, Stueber and Vastardis to start from right to left up front. Hayes is a strong candidate to occupy either the left guard or tackle position, leaving the other opening for a player like Zinter who has had a by all accounts impressive camp period.

What do you expect to be the strength of Michigan's offensive line? Which player is the most crucial to the Wolverines success in your opinion?

