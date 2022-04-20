Ohio State Copies Michigan

Last October we ran a story about a new tradition that Michigan put in place after every turnover forced. It ended up being a really cool sideline moment that also resulted in some excellent decor.

This year, Michigan has implemented its own turnover tradition, and in my opinion, it's the least gimmicky, most memorable approach to date. After each takeaway, the defense gathers as one big, unified group, and poses for a picture on the sidelines, during the game. Michigan only has seven takeaways on the season but it has already made for some incredible shots.

As if that wasn't cool enough by itself, the photos are being used as decorations in the team meeting room inside Schembechler Hall. Director of Football Creative Aaron Bills gave a quick tour of the new decor and it's already an awesome addition. You can just imagine what it will look like over the course of a season or multiple seasons as the takeaways pile up.



Mike Macdonald's new defense is working quite well and seems to have a knack for making timely plays, which in turn has resulted in some incredible sideline images and a brand new tradition. These kinds of things are proof that the team is more cohesive and closer than in year's past and speaks to why so many players have talked about a new and improved culture.

With the success of the defense and the impact of these images, I can't imagine the tradition ever stopping. It's cool, unique and actually practical, unlike so many of the other cliche gimmicks. Quarterback coach Matt Weiss came up with the idea, relayed it to Macdonald, who then asked Bills to implement it. Props to the whole gang for turning into a reality.

In hilarious fashion, Ohio State has started doing the exact same thing during last weekend's spring game and even tried to take credit for the idea.

Uh, Buckeyes....it's been done and it's been done better. It's alright, though, these folks are from Ohio, after all.

Ripping off a cool tradition is nothing new for the scarlet and grey. The Buckeyes already have a prized tradition started by Michigan — the famous "Script Ohio" performed by the marching band. Ted Boehm, Ohio State Marching Band member in 1935 and 1936, and an “authority” on Script Ohio, wrote that indeed, Michigan had performed the first Ohio in script in 1932. The Buckeyes have been doing it since 1936.