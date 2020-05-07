2021 Tight End Erin Outley Digging Michigan’s Fan Base

With tight end Sean Mckeon graduating and reaching an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys, Michigan is looking to add bodies to its tight end room with the 2021 recruiting class.

At this point, Michigan has Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s four-star Louis Hansen committed, but the U-M staff is looking to add another tight end to the No. 12 recruiting class in the country.

Last week, Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore extended an offer to rising 2021 Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Magnet three-star Erin Outley, which counted as offer No. 20 for the rising prospect.

In addition to Michigan, Outley also sports offers from Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A & M, among others.

Standing at 6-4 and 246 pounds, Outley is a bit underrated compared to his ranking as the No. 47 tight end in the country according to 247Sports.com. On film, Outley is a physical receiver that uses his size to create separation and can scoot downfield after the catch. In many instances during the 2019 season, Outley would take short catch and turn it into a long touchdown after outrunning the entire defense. Click here for a link to his junior highlight tape.

Outley describes himself as a versatile, all-around tight end that offers quality blocking, catching and route running. Numerous schools are interested in his talent, and the recent Michigan offeree discussed the state of his recruitment with Wolverine Digest.

“It’s been going great,” Outley said. “[The quarantine] has interrupted some of my visits before. When things get back to normal, I can get out to visit some places.”

Two days ago, Outley landed an offer from Virginia Tech, so his stock is rising. Regarding the Wolverines, Outley reacted to the news of his recent scholarship offer.

“It’s truly a blessing, and I am grateful to all the schools showing me love and opening up great opportunities,” Outley said.

When focusing on U-M specifically, Outley mentioned that he is interested in the Michigan program and that he likes “how exciting the fans are.”

Moving forward, Outley is not sure what the quarantine means for his recruitment.

"It all depends on my schedule and how many visits I can fit in," Outley said.

Right now, Outley only has two crystal ball predictions submitted on 247Sports.com, though both prognostications have the 2021 tight end staying in-state and heading to the Razorbacks campus to begin his college career.

Up to this point, Arkansas has only offered 14 tight ends in the ’21 cycle, but Outley is the only in-state prospect to receive a scholarship from the Razorbacks so far.

For Michigan, on the other hand, the Wolverines have one tight end already committed and have passed out offers to 16 tight ends, so those numbers are comparable to that of Arkansas.

Will Sherrone Moore find his second tight end commit of the cycle down in Arkansas in Erin Outley? What players at the position should the Wolverines push for? Let us know!