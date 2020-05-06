Michigan A Top School For Elite 2022 Pass Rusher Enai White

WolverineDigest
Ranked as the No. 8 player in the 2022 class, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter four-star defensive end Enai White released his top 20 within the last week, and Michigan was part of that group.

While 20 schools may seem like a massive amount for a sophomore prospect, White holds nearly 40 offers and is ranked as the No. 1 weak-side defensive end in his class, so he is an elite talent that will be courted by schools all across the country. That said, making that initial top group is a step in the right direction for Michigan after offering the blue chip recruit in December.

“Recruitment has been good,” White told Wolverine Digest. “Of the people that have offered me, I’ve been hearing a lot from Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Washington. Of schools that haven’t offered me, I’ve been talking to Coach Day from Ohio State here and there.”

Since a plethora of schools are interested in White, the 6-5, 225-pounder described how he is approaching the recruiting process as he tries to decide which school will be the best fit.

“All the offers I have are blessings, so what I’m looking for is the relationship,” White said. “They all have top facilities and top notch trainers, and I want that too but I also want a relationship with someone that I can call home.”

Pertaining to Michigan, White jumped onto their radar after his sophomore campaign. After extending a U-M offer, defensive line coach Shaun Nua took a trip to Imhotep to meet with White in person.

“They had come up a little after they offered me,” White said. “I had talked to Coach Nua. Growing up, I watched Michigan a lot. To know I had an offer from there, it was a blessing. I was extremely excited.”

Imhotep Charter is frequently regarded as a talent-rich program, so the Wolverines have made stops at the school before.

“I’m familiar with them,” White said. “Some alumni from Imhotep have been recruited by Michigan. Naseir Upshur, he was recruited pretty heavy by Michigan, so I’m kind of familiar with them.”

In terms of what stands out about the U-M program, White quickly commented on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as an attractive selling point to the high ceiling defensive end.

“They’ve got Coach Harbaugh, so you already know,” White said. “They get down to business and they produce, so that’s a plus.”

This year, White was closely watching the 2020 NFL Draft and commented on how Michigan has the second-most players selected behind LSU, a fact that further intrigues White and has him interested in visiting Ann Arbor.

“I definitely want to get up there and check out campus,” White said. “I want to see the stuff that only I can see, stuff that other people can’t tell me. I want to try to get to all the schools I had put in my top 20 because those are schools I’m probably going to be really focusing on. I’m trying to get to every school on that list.”

On film, White has a quick first step, but he is more than just a speedy defensive end that can rush the passer. White sees himself potentially playing with his hand off the ground in college as a hybrid outside linebacker, and his athletic skill set could make that possible.

“I’m flying off the edge,” White said. “My first thing is to try to beat somebody on speed, so that’s why I operate on is speed.”

As for the fall, White is setting his sights on a 20-sack, 50-tackle for loss and 100-total tackle season as Imhotep will be a junior-laden squad that makes a push for the state championship.

Enai White is a pass rushing speed demon that is hearing from nearly every top program in the country. If he were to commit to Michigan, where would you use him in the box? Let us know! 

