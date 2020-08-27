SI.com
WolverineDigest
Offered 2023 Offensive Lineman Amir Herring Needs To Be A Priority For Michigan

BrandonBrown

Ed Warinner and Michigan offered West Bloomfield (Mich.) High sophomore offensive tackle Amir Herring almost two months ago and seems like the early favorite to land him. He's got five other offers but it's going to be tough for a team to beat out U-M.

Herring is now bigger than his listed 6-4, 270 pounds and he just flat out looks the part. If you spend even a couple minutes talking to him or his mother, you'll quickly realize that he'd be a great fit at U-M. He's an intelligent kid, a hard worker and already seems very dedicated to being really good at what he does. He gets good grades, eats well and really enjoys working on his craft.

Herring spoke about picking up the Michigan offer, his approach to playing tackle and how he sees his recruitment going as a rising 10th grader.

