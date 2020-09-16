Dominant Start To Season Helps 2022 RB Branson Robinson Net Michigan Offer

With two games in the book, 2022 Madison (Miss.) Germantown running back Branson Robinson is off to a torrid start with 326 yards and five touchdowns in two games. Robinson racked up that stat line in a game and a half, so his junior season is off to a productive start.

Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh took a look at Robinson's film and was impressed enough to offer the agile tailback off of that two-game sample size.

"I didn't have any words," Robinson told Wolverine Digest of his offer. "It was shocking. I didn't know that Michigan was even interested in me until that day.

"My coach called me to his office, and I thought I was in trouble," Robinson said. "When he was on speaker phone with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, he was talking about how he was shocked he hadn't heard of me and he loved my game. I can't even described how it made me feel. It was a great moment."

During that conversation, Robinson and Harbaugh had a chance to not only talk about the rising prospect's success on the football field but also a few subjects close to the heart of the Michigan assistant coach.

"He seemed like a very down to Earth guy," Robinson said. "He's very chill, and he wasn't only professional when he was talking to me. He was talking about his kids and stuff, so he's very open and very down to Earth. He seems like a very good guy."

Michigan is the first school to offer a Robinson a scholarship, so that made Monday a special day for the rising 2022 prospect. But what made it even more memorable is the connection the 5-11, 217-pounder has to the program through his grandparents who live in Michigan.

"They are very big Michigan fans, so when I go there it's usually when we go to see a Michigan game so I've been to a couple Michigan games," Robinson said. "It was amazing-- an amazing atmosphere. Their campus is unbelievable. I think that's the best campus I've ever been on, and their fans, they're crazy."

During the dead period over the summer, Robinson has not had an opportunity to visit any schools, but he has stayed in touch with Florida State, Tulane and South Alabama, all schools that he's taken virtual visits too.

"Before the pandemic started, I was planning to visit Florida State and Michigan State," Robinson added. "I'm really intrigued to go to Michigan State and Florida State and now Michigan. I didn't know they were interested in me, but had I known that they would've been on the top of my list. I always want to go to Michigan's campus."

Moving forward, Robinson is hoping to continue his relationship with the U-M staff as he goes about the remainder of his junior season. Robinson says that his high school team, though a run-first offense typically, is looking to incorporate more routes out of the backfield, so the Michigan target is looking to flash his skills as a receiver in addition to his rushing exploits as the 2020 schedule goes on.

